Stanford Gets Opponent Acrisure Series Championship Game
Following a thrilling victory on Thanksgiving night, Stanford basketball advances to the next round of the Acrisure Series for what should be another thrilling championship match.
On Friday, Stanford will take on Saint Louis in the Acrisure Series championship game. The game will take place at Acrisure Arena (same as Minnesota game) in Palm Desert, CA, and will start at 4:00PM PT.
Stanford’s path to the championship was a bit rocky, but it all worked out in the end. The Cardinal went down double digits to Minnesota, but were able to bounce back, winning by four after two clutch Ebuka Okorie free throws sealed the deal. The Cardinal depth was great, and Okorie was once again able to lead the Cardinal to victory.
Saint Louis had about as tough of a path, as they went down nine to Santa Clara early in the second half. However, heroics from Trey Green helped the Billikens keep it close, and eventually hit a game-winning layup by Kellen Thames.
Now, the two meet for the championship game.
Saint Louis is ranked 50th on KenPom, while Stanford is ranked down at 95. And the Billikens high rank is no mistake.
Saint Louis has gotten off to a 6-0 start, steamrolling opponents. Even in tough matchups, such as Grand Canyon and Santa Clara, the Billkens have looked great. They look like one of college basketball’s premier mid-majors this season.
And lots of their success can be credited to head coach Josh Schertz and his scheme. This season, Saint Louis is led by Amari McCottry, Robbie Avila, and Dion Brown, but their depth is spectacular. With guys such as Thames (who hit the game winner against Santa Clara) and others helping, the Billikens look unstoppable.
Interesting enough, Avila, who isn’t even their top scorer, is one of the premier mid-major players in the country. He first stood out due to his goggles while playing at Indiana State. After transferring to Saint Louis, he has seen nothing but success.
Last season, he was their premier scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game, but this year, he’s playing an entirely new role, stretching the floor much more than a typical center does. While it has hindered his numbers, his impact is greater than ever, and that’s showing with their 6-0 record.
Now the question is, will Stanford be able to stop the seemingly unstoppable mid-major? This will be a tough one for the Cardinal, and we think Saint Louis comes out ahead just ahead in a 75-74 thriller. The depth matches up well, but they are just too hot to pick against.