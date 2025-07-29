Stanford Men’s Basketball Adds Amanda Leland as Assistant GM
STANFORD, Calif. – Strengthening the men’s basketball program in a newly-created position, Kyle Smith, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball, has announced the addition of Amanda Leland as assistant general manager.
“Amanda is a team builder with a clear sense of purpose,” said Smith. “She understands the complexities of modern college athletics and brings both operational excellence and a deep commitment to the student-athlete experience. We’re fortunate to add her to our team!”
Leland joins the Cardinal after 13 years at Pacific, where she spent 10 years as the director of operations for the women’s basketball program and three years in the development office, one on the university side as associate director of annual giving and the last two as Director of Athletics Development/Pacific Athletic Foundation.
Bringing a lifetime of experience in college basketball to the Farm, Leland spent seven years at Kansas from 2005-12 with the women’s basketball program as administrative assistant to the head coach (2007-12), Bonnie Hendrickson, and as an intern for the University of Kansas Williams Educational Fund, serving as a liaison between coaches and teams while also coordinating donor events.
In this newly expanded role, Leland will oversee key operational areas across the program’s internal management and external engagement efforts. Her responsibilities will include financial oversight, scheduling coordination, and strategic planning support.
She will also play a lead role in program development initiatives, guiding efforts related to fundraising, alumni relations, and event programming, while helping enhance the overall experience for student-athletes and supporters.
As an undergraduate, Leland earned four letters on Kansas' rowing team, which won the 2003 Big XII Rowing Championship. She was also a four-time Athletics Scholar recipient, and she was the rowing team representative on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Leland earned her Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Pacific in 2016. She graduated from Kansas in 2005 with a degree in communications with a sports management emphasis.
Leland's father, Ted Leland, spent 14 years as Stanford’s Director of Athletics from 1991-2005 and was a two-time Director of Athletics at Pacific.
That's quite the resumé that Amanda Leland is bringing with her to Stanford. With the new additions to both the basketball and football programs, that will allow the head coaches to focus more on the on-field or on-court product, which should be a big boost for both programs.
Coaches around the country have been asked to be the head of the recruiting efforts for their programs, on top of their actual coaching responsibilities. Stanford appears to be going the other direction, where their coaches can be involved in the recruiting process, but their main focus is on developing the players they already have into the best versions of themselves both on and off the field of play.
The Cardinal have struggled to attract top talent in the new NIL era of college athletics, and this is a proactive step towards leading their programs to a brighter future. Even after the departures of Maxime Raynaud to the Sacramento Kings, Jaylen Blakes to graduation and Oziyah Sellers to St. John's, there are plenty of guys that can step up in 2025-26.