Stanford Men's Basketball Early Roster Preview
The college basketball offseason is in full force, and now is the time for programs to rebuild their rosters ahead of a new season. The Stanford Cardinal's men's program, which shattered expectations in their first season under head coach Kyle Smith, are back and ready to be an even more competitive team in the ACC come 2025-26.
Despite losing key stars in Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud to graduation and Oziyah Sellers in the transfer portal, the Cardinal have made sure to be aggressive both in the portal and in recruiting to find guys who can make up for the lost production.
The roster is far from finalized, but so far, the team looks to have a lot of new faces as they attempt to make a March Madness run for the first time in well over a decade. Below, is how the roster currently stands.
Guards
Jaylen Petty (freshman)
Ebuka Okorie (freshman)
Jeremy Dent-Smith (freshman)
Ethan Kitch (sophomore)
Anthony Batson Jr. (sophomore)
Benny Gealer (senior)
Ryan Agarwal (redshirt junior)
Centers
Oskar Giltay (freshman)
Tallis Toure (sophomore)
Aidan Cammann (sophomore)
Forwards
Kristers Skrinda (freshman)
AJ Rohosy (graduate student)
Chisom Okpara (senior)
Donavin Young (sophomore)
Evan Stinson (sophomore)
Jaylen Thompson (redshirt junior)
Cameron Grant (redshirt sophomore)
The Cardinal will see a lot of returning players in Benny Gealer, Chisom Okpara and Jaylen Thompson, among others but will also have a lot of guys still looking to prove themselves in Donavin Young, Evan Stinson and Aidan Cammann. Stanford will also have a slew of newcomers in Jaylen Petty, Ebuka Okorie and Jeremy Dent-Smith who will look to make a name for themselves in college basketball.
But the Cardinal will need to make sure that they are able to establish who their superstar is ahead of the season if they want a fighting chance in 2025-26. When you look at all the top teams in the ACC, each one of them has a star.
Last season's top team in Duke had Cooper Flagg and Stanford, who finished in the top half of the conference in their first season in it, had Raynaud and Blakes. In fact, Raynaud was one of the best players in college basketball last season and went toe-to-toe with Flagg when it came to scoring and was one of the nation's top rebounders.
The Cardinal have guys who could turn into stars, but it is still to be determined which ones will make a name for themselves during the upcoming season. There is still more that can be done in portal, with graduate transfers being available at any time.
The ACC is a tough conference and even though Smith has done a tremendous job to build a competitive roster, the Cardinal have a young team and could struggle, especially when going against more established teams like Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and others.
The 2025-26 campaign will be pivotal for the Cardinal, who are eager to return to the limelight of college basketball. Expectations are high within the program and in order for the Cardinal to see sustainable success, they will need to make sure they take a step forward this coming season.