North Carolina vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The UNC Tar Heels are the No. 14-ranked team in the country, and they're in the midst of building up their resume enough to compete with Duke in the ACC. They can take the next step in doing that when they hit the road to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday night.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this conference matchup.

UNC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UNC -2.5 (-102)

Stanford +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

UNC -142

Stanford +118

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

UNC vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 14

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

UNC Record: 14-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Stanford Record: 13-4 (2-2 in ACC)

UNC vs. Stanford Betting Trends

The UNDER is 7-3 in UNC's last 10 games

UNC is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six games played in January

UNC has won 10 straight games when set as the favorite

The OVER is 6-1 in UNC's last seven road games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Stanford's last seven games

Stanford is 5-1 ATS the last six games as an underdog

UNC vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch

Ebuka Okorie, G - Stanford Cardinal

Ebuka Okorie enters tonight's game ranking eighth in the country in points per game, averaging 22.1. The Freshman has already established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball, which has immediately made Stanford a contender to make the NCAA Tournament. If opponents can't find a way to slow him down, Stanford is always going to be live to win the game.

UNC vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

Stanford is a one-dimensional team, which makes it hard to bet on them. If Ebuka Okorie can't find a rhythm with his shooting, the Cardinal have no other place to look for offense. As a result, Stanford ranks 225th in the country in effective field goal percentage. That's bad news for them, considering now they have to face a UNC team that's 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Traveling from one side of the country to the other is a tall order for any college team, but the metrics support UNC winning and covering in this ACC duel.

Pick: UNC -2.5 (-102) via FanDuel

