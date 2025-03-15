Stanford Men's Basketball Isn't Done Just Yet
Stanford men's basketball's season may not be over, despite the ACC tournament loss to Louisville at the buzzer.
On the bright side, Stanford is not only eligible for the NIT, but projected to make it.
According to The Barking Crow, a site focusing on NIT Bracketology, the Cardinal are listed as a No. 7 seed. In that scenario, they would travel just north to San Francisco, where they would take on the Dons in the first round. It would provide a fun Bay Area matchup to cap off the year. The site also provides Stanford with a 90% chance to make the NIT tournament.
The other seven seeds in the bracket would be USC, Colorado, and George Mason. Two of those are former conference foes of Stanford, but now all in different conferences due to realignment.
The region that Stanford would be a part of in the hypothetical tournament is the Boise State Regional. That would consist of No. 1. Boise State, No. 2. San Francisco, No. 3. Dayton, No. 4. Butler, No. 5. Pitt, No. 6. Akron, No. 7. Stanford, and No. 8. Utah Valley.
It would be an interesting draw, since the Cardinal have already played Pitt and Utah Valley, and could possibly see some fun opponents in the tournament.
From 2012 to 2018, Stanford was known as the premier NIT program. Under Johnny Dawkins, the Cardinal won multiple championships, and proved to be a great NIT team. In a third appearance under Jarod Haase, they were able to get to the second round.
The acceptance into the tournament could provide lots of great things for Stanford basketball heading into the future, particularly when it comes to the transfer portal.
First, Cardinal stars that are seniors, such as Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes get to enjoy one last time in a Stanford jersey, and hopefully submit their legacies as part of the program.
Second, freshmen such as Donavin Young, Anthony Batson Jr., Jaylen Thompson, Tallis Toure, and Aidan Cammann have had fairly subtle roles this season, but have a chance to break out in a postseason tournament.
Third, it could continue the legacy that Stanford has created in the tournament, and solidify them as a great program with postseason success in college basketball.
Finally, the ability to play more March basketball, especially in a postseason tournament is a great experience not only for the graduating players, but also the younger guys who will have the opportunity to shine on the big stage. This could be the final time that all of them get to share a court.
Overall, it would be a great experience for the Stanford program, and provide some fun to cap off an already incredible season.