Stanford Men's Basketball Looking to Collect Early Wins in 2025-26
On Wednesday afternoon, Stanford basketball released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Many Cardinal fans loved it, as we get to see some fun opponents in town that aren’t as common.
Schools such as Portland and Portland State, Montana and Montana State, UNLV, are all fun home opponents, while they get to play San Jose State on the road, and Minnesota at a neutral site. Stanford fans are thrilled, but there has been some vocal opposition from around the country.
Many opposing fans are arguing that the Cardinal’s non-conference schedule is too easy, and doesn’t provide enough of a challenge. However, here is the argument against it.
First of all, yes, Stanford’s non-conference schedule isn’t necessarily hard, but it makes sense for the program. Last season, the Cardinal played a somewhat easy schedule, but also had to play Oregon and Grand Canyon at a neutral site, as well as Santa Clara on the road.
They ended up losing three non-conference games, which hurt their chances at making the NCAA Tournament later in the season. Despite being a top half team in the ACC under year one head coach Kyle Smith, they failed to make the tournament, due to bad non-conference losses.
This year, Coach Smith wants to take a different route. If they have a possibility to win every single non-conference game, it will put them in a confident position going into ACC play. Many are acting like the ACC is a poor conference due to last season after most of the teams were bounced from the Tournament early.
Still, Duke, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, and others are expected to be some of the elite teams in college basketball next season.
One more important thing to mention is the roster. Stanford’s roster this season has tons of depth, but not as much star power as they went into last season with. That means that an easy non-conference schedule will build confidence in stars like Ryan Agarwal, Benny Gealer, and Chisom Okpara, but also give time for role players like Aidan Cammann, Donavin Young, Jaylen Thompson, and Evan Stinson to earn their spot in the team's rotation as they enter ACC play.
Arguments can be made either way, and the argument opposing it does have some merit in the broader sense, but this schedule is best for Stanford and its fans. Getting reps will be great for building up their depth, building stars’ confidence, and keeping the season alive early.
The risk that Stanford is running is if they are still viewed as a bubble team in the Tournament, then their strength of schedule could work against them. Stanford has March Madness hopes, and this schedule gives them a solid chance to pursue their goals next season.