Stanford Men’s Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule
While Stanford football's season just kicked off, it's also time for both the men's and women's basketball programs to start gearing up for a new season of their own.
The men's program will be dealing with some key departures, with Maxime Raynaud being drafted by the Sacramento Kings, Jaylen Blakes recently signing overseas, and Oziyah Sellers transferring to St. John's.
Below is the press release that Stanford sent out regarding the non-conference schedule for the men's program in 2025-26. The women's program announced their schedule yesterday.
STANFORD, Calif. – As the 2025-26 college basketball season inches closer, Stanford men’s basketball has announced its nonconference schedule. The season marks the second for the Cardinal under Kyle Smith, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball.
Season ticket memberships for Stanford's 2025-26 campaign are on sale now! Fans can unlock exclusive discounts, events, and the best seats to watch the Cardinal build on last year's program record-tying 17 wins at Maples Pavilion. Broadcast information for Stanford’s home non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.
Stanford men's basketball 2025-26 schedule
The Cardinal will play a public exhibition game for the first time since 2018 when it welcomes former Pac-12 foe Oregon to Maples Pavilion on Oct. 30. Stanford then hosts Portland State for its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in the first of five consecutive bouts at home to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Stanford will also welcome Montana (Nov. 8), Montana State (Nov. 12), Louisiana (Nov. 18) and Seattle (Nov. 21) over the five-game homestand.
Stanford will participate in the Acrisure Invitational during Feast Week at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. The Cardinal opens the four-team bracket on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, against Minnesota at 6:30 p.m., and it will take on either Santa Clara or Saint Louis on Friday, Nov. 28 to close the tournament.
Portland visits Maples Pavilion in the first of four home games during the month of December, on Dec. 1, while UNLV visits the Farm on Sunday, Dec. 7. Following a trip to San Jose State on Dec. 13, the Cardinal hosts UT Arlington on Dec. 17.
The Cardinal flies to Phoenix to face Colorado in the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 20 at PHX Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns. Stanford’s non-conference slate wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 27 at home against CSUN.
The Cardinal finished the 2024-25 season at 21-14 overall, marking its most victories since 2014-15. Stanford returns an ACC-leading 52 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while adding in a pair of highly-touted transfers and a strong freshman class.