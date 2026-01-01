Stanford's Magic at Maples is Over

In college basketball, home court advantage matters. Whether you’re playing a small mid-major or a powerhouse school, it’s always better to play on your home hardwood, in your own arena, in front of your home fans. And for Stanford, that was the case last season.

Of Stanford’s 31 games last season, 20 were played at home, nine on the road, and four at neutral sites, and the Cardinal were absolutely dominant at home, where they held a 17-3 record, dominating the competition. On the road though, they went just 3-8. In addition, they went 1-3 in neutral site contests.

Stanford’s incredible home record was declared as “Maples Magic,” as it seemed as if the Cardinal were in for some magical endings at home.

Going into the 2025-26 season, there were tons of questions on the table. Fans wondered if the star power would show up, how the incoming freshman would play, and how the Cardinal would perform on the road. But one thing that Stanford fans didn’t expect to change was Maples Magic.

Stanford got off to a hot start right away. Stanford won their first four regular season games of the year at home, including an exhibition victory over Oregon. But then it began to go downhill. Stanford were the significant favorites against Seattle, but fell eight points short. While the Redhawks have turned into a solid team, it was an inexcusable loss regardless.

Stanford then played two straight at a neutral site, showing a new side of the team with some dramatic victories before coming home and getting a win over Portland. But a few days later, they lost again as UNLV came into town, also as significant underdogs, and bested the Cardinal, taking them down after a dominant final few minutes.

Stanford’s next three games consisted of two home games and one neutral site, where they won all three. Then Notre Dame came to town. Not only did the Irish win, but they controlled the game and completely shut out Stanford offensively, holding them to just 40 points.

Despite playing just 10 home games this season, they have already matched the losses from last year, at three. And conference play is still ahead of them, where they'll be welcoming in plenty of stiff competition from the ACC.

The Cardinal play Louisville, North Carolina, Duke and Clemson, all at Maples this season. Those will be four games that Stanford will be heavy underdogs in. Even games such as Cal and SMU seem like 50/50 games. The only games that the Cardinal should be heavy favorites are for the rest of the season are against Pitt and Georgia Tech.

It will take a lot for Maples Magic to get its power back. If Stanford can pull out a win over one of Louisville, Duke, or North Carolina, the momentum could be pulled back from the brink and restarted for the stretch run. But that’s unlikely, and Stanford’s great home court advantage could truly diminish in front of our eyes.

Recommended Articles: