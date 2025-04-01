Stanford's Oziyah Sellers Declares for NBA Draft
After one season at Stanford, Oziyah Sellers is entering the NBA Draft, with plans to also enter the NCAA transfer portal.
On April 1, Sellers made the announcement on social media that he was entering the Draft, with plans to also explore the transfer portal, looking for a new opportunity. Although fans figured it must be an April fools joke, more reports came out, confirming the move.
He will also be maintaining his college eligibility.
Sellers was a star in the 2024-25 season, averaging 13.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Sellers was the only part of the big three returning, as Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud left due to no remaining eligibility.
A few of Sellers’ best career games took place throughout the whole season. In the first game of the season, the junior had 24 points and seven rebounds against Denver, in a win.
A few games later, a massive second half step-up helped Raynaud and Stanford, who were finally able to beat Santa Clara at the buzzer. A 16-point effort in a road win at Cal started their hot streak. Later in the season, a 27-point performance marked his season high, as he dominated Florida State.
His season was filled with spectacular moments, and finally having a season as the far and away star would be incredible.
The way that Sellers plays suits the Stanford style perfectly. Despite having Raynaud and Blakes, he was still able to be great despite other starpower. He is tall and athletic, able to get to the rim with ease, whether it is a layup or dunk.
His backdoor cuts were phenomenal, helping his finishing ability that much more. Also, his ability to run the floor and score in transition was great. From outside, he shot 40% from three, and was a threat all season.
Although it is hard to expect Sellers to get drafted, with another big season in college he will certainly be ready, weather that is at Stanford, or another big school.
Overall, Sellers was a great teammate, a phenomenal player, and will be greatly missed by Stanford if he ends up leaving. The hope for Stanford is that Sellers will test the waters and end up returning for one more season, because he could be the focal point of the team in 2025-26.