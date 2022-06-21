Stanford signee Indya Nivar helps USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team bring home Gold

Skip to main content
The newest addition to Stanford's women's basketball team will be sporting a bit of bling when she steps on campus.

Indya Nivar who ranks as the as the No. 20 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 4 player at her position according to ESPN'S rankings, was one of 12 players selected to play in the a women's Americas Championship this summer for the U18 Team USA National Team. 

The tournament took place over the past week in Argentina, and Team USA was able to secure their 10th consecutive Gold at the event. 

Nivar averaged nearly seven points, four rebounds, and two rebounds per game with her best statistical performance coming against Puerto Rico in the group stage when she scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, while dishing out three assists. 

Nivar has added a Gold medal to an already very impressive and extremely decorated high school career as she was selected as a McDonald’s All-American, a First Team All-State selection, District Player of the Year, and was the North Carolina Gatorade Player of The Year. All of this while maintaining an impressive 4.29 GPA. 

She along with 2023 mens commit Kanaan Carlyle both had the opportunity to play in the Americas Championship tournament, as similar to Nivar, Carlyle was able to help the mens team bring home Gold.

The future of Stanford basketball on both the men's and women's  side seem to be in very good hands. 

Indya Nivar #12 of Team Air is defended by Kii Rice #22 of Team Flight during the women's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
