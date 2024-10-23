Stanford star Maxime Raynaud ready for new beginnings ahead of his senior season
In times of change, it is sometimes important to lean on the few things that did stay the same, ensuring that any transitions are made as smooth as possible. In the case of Stanford, the Cardinal are doing just that when it comes to star senior Maxime Raynaud, who in a year where the program will be in a new conference with a new head coach, will be more important than ever in 2024-25.
Working with a new coach can be tough and having had his previous coach, Jerod Haase, with him his whole tenure, getting used to Kyle Smith’s philosophy and style has been an adjustment. But from what he has seen so far, he is excited about the direction of where things are going.
“All our principles are changing,” Raynaud said. “The core is still the same. I still think rebounding, defending, taking care of the ball is the same thing for every team. For us, it’s really our help defense that is going to be a little bit different. And offensively, I think there’s a little more freedom, we don’t necessarily have as many plays as last year but just play around with concepts. I think these are the two main [challenges].”
Averaging 15.5 points last season, up from the 8.8 he averaged during his sophomore year, Raynaud made it a point to build off of his strong showing, adding more areas to his game as well as honing in on becoming even more elite at the stuff that he was already dominant at.
“Facing up and getting a little mid range going either from the elbows but also from the short corner,” Raynaud said. “That’s one thing and still being good around the rim and from three. I think that was what I was doing well last year. So just trying to add that third level to my game, that would be sweet.”
One of the squad’s most seasoned veterans, Raynaud will be relied on heavily to be a leader for this group as they navigate times of change. Skill wise, Raynaud has proven that he is a star and will more than likely be a name to watch all season long, but as far as he is concerned, his only focus is on helping his team be as good as they can be.
“I’m trying to be the best leader on campus,” Raynaud said. “It’s been four years [that] I’ve been here. I came in, I was probably the youngest guy by about two or three years on our team. And now, I’m probably one of the oldest. So just try to lead these guys, bring as much energy as possible every practice and then the rest will take care of itself. I know this is the time of the season where people talk a lot about preseason accolades and all that kind of stuff. I don’t really [care], I just want our team to be good.”
Over the summer, Raynaud got the opportunity to practice with the French national team upon their departure for the Summer Olympics, giving him the chance to play alongside some of basketball’s biggest stars, most notably Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. Previously playing for Team France’s U-20 team, Raynaud believes that the time he got to learn from the senior level squad has led to his game being elevated to the max ahead of his senior year.
“They’re professionals,” Raynaud said. “They don’t miss, they don’t turn it over, they play extremely hard and their work ethic is off the charts. I think these are things that elevate your standards naturally and coming back here, obviously you cannot have the same expectation for a freshman that just got into college as like a 10 year NBA veteran. So, I really just try to elevate whatever I can control. That’s my work ethic, my intensity at practice and the way I talk to my teammates. I think those are the three main things.”
With the ACC being arguably one of the most historic conferences in college basketball, Stanford joining the ACC means that it will now be a part of the legacy. While Raynaud did not watch large quantities of college basketball in his life growing up in France, he is excited for the chance to play some of the conferences’ best while also getting to visit some new arenas and environments.
“We don’t necessarily watch college basketball as much but we definitely have big names always coming back like UNC, Duke, all those kinds of teams,” Raynaud said. “Duke, especially, just because of Jaylen [Blakes], and I’m just excited to play there. I think every team is going to be a challenge, that’s a good thing. It’s probably the best basketball conference in the nation. I would love to play NC State as well because we have Michael O’Connell that transferred there after graduating. And Virginia too because one of our head managers [from] last year is from Virginia.”