Former Stanford Basketball Star on a Tear with the Sacramento Kings

A former Stanford basketball star is finding his footing in the NBA. Since being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in this year's NBA Draft, former Cardinal superstar Maxime Raynaud has wasted no time in learning the ways of the NBA, soaking up all of the available knowledge from his teammates and coaches while developing his game to fit the pro level.

And now, less than three months into his rookie season, Raynaud has proven that his ceiling his sky high, especially with his performances in recent games.

Averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist on the season, Raynaud started the year far down in the Kings' rotation. But due to injuries, primarily to star Domantas Sabonis, Raynaud has entered the starting lineup, and is certainly showing that he can be relied upon for a big workload.

Over the last three games, on Dec. 18, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, Raynaud has recorded a double-double in each, looking like the same player that he was during his final season at Stanford when he was a double-double machine.

In a 134-133 overtime road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 18, Raynaud played his best game of the season, scoring 29 points while recording 11 rebounds, and was consistent all game long. He was also doing a good job of defending the middle and making things tough on Portland.

That performance marked Raynaud's first ever double-double since joining the League. The following game, a 98-93 home loss to the Trail Blazers on Dec. 20, Raynaud scored 17 points while recording 11 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double.

Most recently, in a 125-124 overtime home win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 21, Raynaud shined again in another start, scoring 12 points and recording 14 rebounds, once again stealing the show on the defensive side of the game.

Looking like he has found a rhythm, Raynaud's dominant play could force the Kings to shuffle the lineup once Sabonis returns in order to keep Raynaud receiving minutes, if not starting in some fashion.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2025, Raynaud broke out in his final season at Stanford, going toe-to-toe with Duke standout Cooper Flagg all year long for the title of best player in the nation.

And while Raynaud played well all year long and then proceeded to put on a show at the NBA Draft combine, he still fell considerably in the draft and was picked 42nd overall, despite being projected as a late-first round pick by many. However, the Kings signed Raynaud to a three-year rookie contract, signaling their confidence in their young star.

If Raynaud continues to play well, he will join a list of NBA draft steals that includes legends like Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green among plenty of others. On a Kings team that is deep into a rebuild, Raynaud could look to prove that he is a guy that the franchise should build around and rely on to be the face of the team for years to come.

Recommended Articles: