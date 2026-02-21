Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21

The San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to seven games with a blowout win over the Suns on Thursday night, while the Sacramento Kings lost their 15th straight game, and third straight by double digits, against the Magic.

These are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Kings are regularly losing in blowout fashion, and the Spurs have had plenty of laughers in recent weeks.

The Spurs took the first meeting of the season 123-110 back on November 16.

The oddsmakers have the Spurs as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +17.5 (-105)

Spurs -17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +1000

Spurs: -1786

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, KENS

Kings record: 12-45

Spurs record: 39-17

Kings vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Mason Plumlee – out

Stanley Umude – questionable

Lindy Waters III – questionable

Kings vs. Spurs Player to Watch

Victor Wembanyama, Center, San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is establishing himself as a dominant force in his third NBA season. He has nearly identical numbers to last season’s averages, going from 24.3 points per game to 24.2, and 11.0 rebounds to 11.1.

The Alien didn’t play in the first matchup against the Kings, so we’ll see how Sacramento tries to match up against the young star on Saturday night.

Kings vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

San Antonio has covered the spread in each of their last seven games, with one push as -10 favorites against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Sacramento has failed to cover the spread in three straight and six of its last eight games.

This spread is about as long as you’re going to get in an NBA game, and I think that’s warranted. San Antonio should put on a show in front of its home fans on Saturday night.

Pick: Spurs -17.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.