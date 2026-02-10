Former Stanford Star Maxime Raynaud Puts Himself in Sacramento King's Record Books

By the end of Maxime Raynaud's senior season at Stanford, he went from being just another name in college basketball to one of the nation's best players. Averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, Raynaud earned First-team All-ACC honors and was in the conversation to be a first round draft pick.

But unfortunately for him, Raynaud fell considerably and did not get taken until the Sacramento Kings selected him with the 42nd overall pick.

But since joining the NBA, Raynaud has wasted no time in proving that he should've been a first round draft pick, evolving into a key piece for an otherwise struggling Kings team. Raynaud's NBA career earned another highlight reel in the King's most recent game on Monday, Feb. 9, a game that saw Raynaud make history for the Kings.

Scoring 21 points and recording 19 rebounds, Raynaud grabbed the most rebounds by a Kings rookie since 1977, continuing a season that has seen Raynaud steadily progress throughout. Drafted to provide depth for the Kings, numerous injuries, especially to star center, Domantas Sabonis, have forced Raynaud into the starting lineup where he has shined in his opportunities.

Raynaud's big 21 point, 19 rebound game in the Kings' 120-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans is the best game of his career so far, but it continues a dominant stretch from the 7-foot-1 Frenchman.

Since Jan. 30, Raynaud has scored double digit points in five out of the last six games for the Kings. When Sabonis comes back, the Kings will have to find a way to keep giving Raynaud a large number of minutes, given the success that he's enjoyed in his rookie season.

While not having high odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe leading the pack, Raynaud's rookie season, especially where he was drafted, deserves to be in the conversation.

Averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and one assist, Raynaud has shattered expectations, going from a player who was unlikely to see a lot of minutes going into the season to a guy who has proven to be a vital piece to a rebuilding team. Every night he is going out there and making himself a bigger piece of Sacramento's future.

Sitting at 12-43, the Kings are 15th in the Western Conference and are highly unlikely to make the playoffs this season. But having Raynaud, who is the Kings' leader in rebounds, is a good starting point heading into next year, and gives the Kings a piece that they can build around in order to bring another playoff berth to Sacramento.

