Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The New Orleans Pelicans return home after an upset win in Minnesota on Friday night. They’ll face off against a Sacramento Kings squad that lost its 12th straight game on Saturday against Cleveland.

It’s a battle between two of the worst teams in the league as the Kings and Pelicans both have their sights set on a top pick after the trade deadline.

The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +7.5 (-105)

Pelicans -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +250

Pelicans: -310

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, GCSEN

Kings record: 12-42

Pelicans record: 14-40

Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Doug McDermott – questionable

Malik Monk – out

Keegan Murray – out

Domantas Sabonis – questionable

Isaiah Stevens – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Kings vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Saddiq Bey is becoming a bigger and bigger piece of the Pelicans’ offense as the season moves along. His average points per game have risen in every month this season, finishing January with 21.2 after 17.6 in December and 14.5 in November.

Bey is coming off one of his best games of the season, dropping in 30 points in the win against the Timberwolves.

The Pelicans forward is averaging 23.6 points in his last nine games, going over 17.5 in seven of those contests.

Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

The Kings may be on a 12-game losing streak, but they’ve battled hard in recent contests. They took the Cavaliers down to the wire last time out, losing by six as +13 underdogs. In fact, their last four losses have all been by six points or fewer.

The Pelicans have been good as home favorites this season, but this line is just a tad too long. Sacramento has what it takes to keep this game close again, and possibly even end its long losing streak.

Pick: Kings +7.5 (-115)

