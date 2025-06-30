Lakers Eye Brook Lopez in 2025 NBA Free Agency to Fill Center Void
It is about to be a very interesting summer around the NBA. Now that the 2024-25 season is over, the offseason is officially here with free agency on the horizon. As is the case every summer, finding that missing piece will be pivotal for franchises eager to get back into championship contention. For teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, filling the hole left by Anthony Davis will be the top priority.
Among the centers that will be on the market this offseason is former Stanford Cardinal, Brook Lopez. Coming off of a season where he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and just under two assists, Lopez figures to be a highly coveted big man on the market, proving that despite being 37-years-old, he can still produce at a high level.
After trading center Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in order to acquire Luka Dončić in February, the Lakers were left with a giant hole at center that they struggled to fill the rest of the season. Playing for the Lakers in 2017-18, Lopez is already familiar with the organization. While not as dynamic as Davis, Lopez is an upgrade from what the Lakers currently have at center.
A strong scorer, Lopez is also a dominant defender who guards the paint very well. The Lakers defense improved drastically as a whole after the Dončić trade, but adding Lopez could potentially put them over the top. In today's era, where high scoring games are more common, putting together the best defensive roster possible could be the Lakers' ticket to a deep playoff run.
In fact, according to The Stein Line writer, Jake Fischer, Bucks executives, as well as execs around the league, are preparing for the Lakers to go all-in on trying to acquire Lopez and lure him away from Milwaukee.
"This time around, however, numerous rival teams are bracing for the center-craving Los Angeles Lakers to make a run at luring Lopez away from the Bucks," Fischer said. "Even if the Lakers plan to address their center void by pursuing Atlanta's Clint Capela instead or perhaps a target not as frequently discussed, there is a growing belief Lopez will indeed be on the move next week after a highly successful seven-season stint alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo."
A native of North Hollywood, California-- which is about 15 miles from the Lakers' home at Crypto.com Arena, Lopez returning to the Lakers would make a lot of sense at this point in his career. Nearing the end of his playing days, it is very possible that Lopez will start to think about retirement slowly but surely, and if he returns home, he has the ability to finish his basketball career close to home.
An unrestricted free agent, Lopez is free to leave without any issues if he gets an offer from another team that he likes, but given his value in Milwaukee, it is almost certain that the Bucks will do what they can to bring him back. But if the Lakers truly are serious about finding a new center, and believe Lopez is the right guy, then expect them to be just as determined to bring his services to the City of Angels.