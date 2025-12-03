Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Miami Heat are rolling right now, blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and they’ll hit the road on Wednesday to play Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, who are showing some signs of life lately.
Dallas has won four of its last 10 games, including back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets (on Monday) and Clippers (on Saturday). Anthony Davis is back for Dallas, and his presence on both ends certainly raises the floor of this team in the Western Conference.
Miami has performed well above preseason expectations, sitting at 14-7 through 21 games. The Heat have spent most of the season without All-Star guard Tyler Herro, but they are 3-1 in the four games that he’s appeared in.
Oddsmakers have set the Heat as favorites in this matchup, but who should we bet on?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between two intriguing teams early in the 2025-26 season.
Heat vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat -5.5 (-110)
- Mavericks +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: -218
- Mavericks: +180
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Heat record: 14-7
- Mavs record: 7-15
Heat vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Keshad Johnson – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Pelle Larsson – questionable
- Andrew Wiggins – available
- Terry Rozier – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Cooper Flagg – available
- P.J. Washington – questionable
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
Heat vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why Norman Powell is a great target – if he plays – against Dallas:
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell is having a career season, and he’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game with the Dallas Mavericks.
If Powell is able to go in this matchup, he's criminally undervalued as a scorer.
Oddsmakers have set Powell's points prop nearly five points lower than his season average, and he's scored 21 or more points in 13 of his 17 appearances this season.
Dallas does rank in the top five in the NBA in defensive rating, but Powell's efficiency (over 50 percent from the field and over 45 percent from 3) makes him a great target given the shot volume he's had this season.
The star guard has taken a career-high 16.2 shots per game, and he's turned that into his best scoring season so far in the NBA. I love him in this market as long as he's able to play on Wednesday.
Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Heat in this matchup, as Dallas is just 5-8 against the spread at home this season, and it’s struggled against teams that are over .500, going 2-9 straight up.
Miami has not lost (9-0) against teams that are under .500 in the 2025-26 season, and it’s off to a great start against the spread – 13-8 – this season.
The Mavs may get Daniel Gafford back, but I think they’re a little overvalued in this matchup after beating Denver.
Styles make fights in the NBA, and this is a battle between an uptempo Miami team that is 11th in offense and No. 1 in pace taking on the worst offense in the NBA.
Dallas also doesn’t have a huge advantage down low, as Miami has an elite big man duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.
I think the Heat are in a prime spot to move to 15-7 on Wednesday, especially if Powell suits up.
Pick: Heat -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
