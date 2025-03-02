Assessing Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor at 2025 NFL Draft Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine is a big weekend for NFL hopefuls. During the event, the invited individuals get a chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts, coaches and GMs, hoping to rise on draft boards. For Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, his strong performance may have helped his case in a big way.
The wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks got their day to shine on Saturday, with Ayomanor going through drills. The 40 yard dash was first, with Ayomanor's official time clocking in at 4.44, which ranked 17th among the rest of the wide receiver crop.
After the 40, Ayomanor took part in the 10-yard split, clocking in at 1.58, which was the slowest among the wide receivers that participated.
Later on in the combine, Ayomanor did the broad jump and the vertical jump, with his broad jump being recorded at 10'7." This number was ranked at No. 10 for his position while in the vertical jump, he managed to reach 38.5 inches. His vertical ranked near the top of the crop for wideouts, coming in tied at No. 7 overall.
Ayomanor also received a draft grade of 6.19, which ended up ranked No. 16 among wide receivers, tied with TCU's Savion Williams, and just behind Washington State's Kyle Williams. Among all NFL Draft prospects, Ayomanor ranks right around pick 100 in terms of his physical attributes, which would make him a late third or early fourth round pick in the upcoming draft.
Ayomanor did not participate in every drill however, not taking part in the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or the bench press. With his combine now over, the next opportunity for Ayomanor to shine for coaches and scouts alike is at Stanford's pro day which will occur later in the month.
Measurements wise, Ayomanor's height and weight was officially recorded at 6'1" 3/4 and he weighed in at 206 pounds. His arm length is 32 3/8 while his hand span is 10 inches. A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Ayomanor is also eligible for the Canadian Football League Draft where is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect.
But with Ayomanor trending towards being a touted NFL prospect, the thought of him making it to the CFL is starting to seem unlikely.
Ayomanor is coming off of a strong season for the Cardinal, totaling 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns and finished his two-year college career with 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, missing his freshman season due to a knee injury.
While some concerns could arise as to whether or not his knee will be able to hold up for a whole season, what he has done the last couple of seasons could prove that his injury issues are behind him.
Having all the tools to be an impact player, it is very possible that whichever team drafts Ayomanor could have him take on a big role from the jump. If that is the case, then expect to see him jump at the opportunity to shine and prove why it was wise to invest draft capital in him.