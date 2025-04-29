Chiefs, Bills Inviting Former Stanford Football Stars for Mini Camp
The NFL draft is officially over, with the players selected now onto their next chapter as professional football players. Of the Stanford players that entered, only wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was selected, as the Titans chose him in the fourth round to add to their new and improved offense.
And while there were a couple of other Stanford players in the draft who did not get selected, that does not mean that their NFL hopes are gone.
In the midst of the undrafted free agent signing period that comes right after the draft, it was announced that both Tristan Sinclair and Levi Rogers would each receive rookie mini camp invites from NFL teams, with Sinclair receiving camp invites from the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs and Rogers getting one from the Buffalo Bills.
Usually occurring the weekend after the draft, rookie minicamp gives the league's newest players a chance to get acclimated to the NFL world while also building chemistry with their new teammates. But rookie camp is also a time for teams to invite undrafted players and give them a chance to earn a spot on the training camp roster.
For Sinclair, who was Stanford's defensive backbone during his career, both the 49ers and Chiefs are perfect teams for him to audition for. Losing star linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency, the 49ers are seeking a replacement for him. And while they did draft Nick Martin out of Oklahoma State, the job is still very much up for grabs, and the Niners would like to explore their options.
Last season, Sinclair finished the campaign third on the Cardinal in tackles with 77, and alongside Gaethan Bernadel, helped the Cardinal linebacker core be arguably one of the team's biggest strengths. Known for his football IQ, leadership and high motor, Sinclair will fight hard for a spot.
If he is able to land an opportunity, he could evolve into a serviceable rotational player for an NFL team. Seemingly in every game he played for Stanford, he was involved in every play on defense, running all over the field.
While he may be undersized for a linebacker, with the former San Ramon Valley standout standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 221 pounds, he makes up for his lack of size with aggressive play and good athleticism.
For Rogers, he will try out for the Buffalo Bills during rookie mini camp. A 6-foot-1, 301 pound lineman, Rogers may not be the biggest offensive lineman out there, but he brings good technique and physicality, known for his ability to make almost any block.
While he is coming off of an injury riddled 2024 season, playing in only six games, Rogers did not allow a single sack and was the only Cardinal lineman to play in at least six games without allowing a sack.
Prior to last season, Rogers played in every game during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, evolving into a key cog for Stanford's offensive line during his tenure. The Bills will enter 2025 with most of their starters on the line figured out, headlined by Dion Dawkins at left tackle, but with the opportunity to earn a camp roster spot, he could look to become a key rotational piece.
While mini camp invites sometimes do not mean anything, with those players not signing a contract, it is a great opportunity to show those teams what they missed out on, and if they impress, they could end up fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, eager to add themselves to the exclusive list of elite undrafted free agents.