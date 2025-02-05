Dallas Cowboys Projected to Select Complement to CeeDee Lamb in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs while finishing third in the NFC East. Quarterback Dak Prescott played in only eight games after suffering a partial hamstring avulsion during Week 9. They're going to need some help getting back to the playoffs in 2025.
One way the Cowboys could aid Prescott in 2025 would be to give him more weapons to work with in the passing game, aside from CeeDee Lamb. That is also the path that Pro Football Network sees Dallas moving in for the upcoming NFL Draft.
They have the Cowboys selecting Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the second round of the NFL Draft, giving Dallas a second solid weapon in the passing game.
Ayomanor missed his true freshman year due to injury, but he really made his impact felt on the field in his debut season in 2023, hauling in 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. His breakout game came against Colorado, a double overtime thriller that actually saw Ayomanor held without a catch for the first half of the game.
He erupted in the second half and overtime, finishing the game with 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores.
While he didn't have that kind of game in 2024, he still finished with more catches, 63, and the same six touchdowns that he scored a year before. His yardage total finished at 831 as he became the focal point for opposing defenses.
He also made catches like this.
Ayomanor will likely be a work in progress when he arrives in the NFL, but if he lands on a team like the Cowboys where he would begin as a complementary threat to someone like Lamb, then he would have the potential to have a huge, immediate impact.
Defenses wouldn't be able to pull away from Lamb, who is more experienced and was one of the top receivers in 2024, but it also wouldn't be wise to not pay attention to Ayomanor, who has certainly shown what he's capable of.
Pairing Ayomanor with Lamb would open up defenses and create opportunities for the entire offense. Dallas finished No. 11 in passing yards last season with 4,092, and that was with just half a season of Prescott under center. In 2023, he ranked third in passing yards with 4,516, and led the league in touchdown passes with 36.
Getting Prescott back to that form in 2025 as he recovers from his injury will be key to getting Dallas back into the playoffs, and providing him with another weapon like Ayomanor would be one way to help ensure that the Cowboys finish closer to 12-5, like they did from 2021-23, rather than the 7-10 season they produced this past year.