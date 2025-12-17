SI

Latest SI NFL Mock Draft Has Fernando Mendoza Going to AFC Team at No. 2

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy last weekend.
/ Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL regular season still has three weeks to go before the playoffs begin and the 2026 NFL draft is still months away, but the draft order is something a number of struggling teams and their fans will be paying attention to down the final stretch.

With that in mind, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick released his latest mock draft on Wednesday, and in it he has an interesting landing spot for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The 22-year-old junior quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy award last weekend, has had a stellar season for Indiana this year. The 13-0 Hoosiers are the No. 1 team in the country after beating Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and will play the winner of Oklahoma-Alabama in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

The Giants currently own the No. 1 pick in the draft, but they don't need a quarterback since they selected Jaxson Dart in the first round last year. Flick has New York using the top pick on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, while stating that if the Giants remain in the top spot they will likely have some options to trade down.

Here's Flick's take on that pick for the Giants:

The Giants will surely receive plenty of phone calls about moving down, and with 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart inspiring enough confidence for another season under center, New York has plenty of reasons to slide back. But if the Giants stand pat, Reese—the No. 1 player on Sports Illustrated’s big board—makes sense. The 6' 4", 243-pounder wrecks games as both an on-ball edge defender and off-ball inside linebacker due to his explosiveness, violence and instincts. He’d give the Giants one of the best front sevens in the NFL.

The Raiders currently own the No. 2 pick, and that's where Flick has Mendoza going. Here's his breakdown of the selection:

Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith with the hopes that he’d be its new franchise quarterback, but Smith and the Raiders’ offense have struggled, and Pete Carroll’s team needs an infusion of youth under center. Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, has a tremendous football I.Q., pinpoint accuracy with the ability to layer throws, and a solid blend of arm talent and mobility to earn the nod as the draft’s top quarterback.

The Raiders have been dreadful this season. They hired Pete Carroll as head coach last January and then signed Smith in free agency, hoping the two could find some of the success they had together in Seattle. That has not been the case, however, as they are 2-12 and have lost eight straight games.

Flick then has Miami Hurricanes star edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. going to the Titans at No. 3, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa going to the Browns at No. 4, and Oregon QB Dante Moore going to the Jets at No. 5.

Again, there could be some big changes to the top of the board depending how teams fare over the next three weeks, this is where we stand right now.

NFL Draft Order After Week 15

Team

Record

Draft Position

Week 15 Result

New York Giants

2-12

1

Loss to Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders

2-12

2

Loss to Eagles

Tennessee Titans

2-12

3

Loss to 49ers

Cleveland Browns

3-11

4

Loss to Bears

New York Jets

3-11

5

Loss to Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

3-11

6

Loss to Texans

New Orleans Saints

4-10

7

Win vs. Panthers

Washington Commanders

4-10

8

Win vs. Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

4-10

9

Loss to Ravens

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

5-9

10

Win vs. Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

6-8

11

Loss to Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

6-8

12

Loss to Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

6-8

13

Win vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

6-7-1

14

Loss to Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

7-7

15

Win vs. Bengals

Carolina Panthers

7-7

16

Loss to Saints

Detroit Lions

8-6

17

Loss to Rams

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8-6

18

Loss to Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-7

19

Loss to Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers

8-6

20

Win vs. Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

9-5

21

Win vs. Raiders

Houston Texans

9-5

22

Win vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9-4-1

23

Loss to Broncos

Buffalo Bills

10-4

24

Win vs. Patriots

Chicago Bears

10-4

25

Win vs. Browns

Los Angeles Chargers

10-4

26

Win vs. Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

10-4

27

Win vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

10-4

28

Win vs. Jets

New England Patriots

11-3

29

Loss to Bills

Seattle Seahawks

11-3

30

Win vs. Colts

Los Angeles Rams

11-3

31

Win vs. Lions

Denver Broncos

12-2

32

Win vs. Packers

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

