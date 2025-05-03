Elic Ayomanor Reveals Jersey Number with Tennessee Titans
New faces in different places. For former Stanford Cardinal wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor, getting drafted by the Tennessee Titans signaled the start of his new journey as a professional football player, joining the ranks with arguably the greatest athletes in the world. But now that Ayomanor is an NFL player, that is not the only thing about his career that is new.
Earlier this week, the Titans revealed the jersey numbers for their rookie class, with Ayomanor expected to rock a different number than what he wore in college. At least to start his career, Ayomanor is expected to wear the number 5.
Most notably worn by former quarterback, Kerry Collins, the NFL's new jersey number rule that was passed prior to 2021 allows running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to wear single digit numbers. As a result, wide receivers like Ayomanor will be able to take full advantage of that and wear a single digit number in the regular season if they so choose.
But wearing No. 5 is an unfamiliar sight for the Alberta, Canada native. While playing high school football at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, Ayomanor wore the No. 11 before wearing the No. 13 during his time at Stanford. And despite playing only two seasons at Stanford wearing the number after he missed his freshman campaign due to an injury, it became iconic on him.
Ayomanor's most memorable moment wearing No. 13 was during a 2023 game against Colorado, where after Stanford was trailing 29-0 at halftime, they were able to come back and win due in large part to Ayomanor' big game, where he broke a school record for receiving yards in a game with 294-- all while being guarded by this year's No. 2 overall pick in Travis Hunter.
Now that Ayomanor has a new number, he has the opportunity to make it famous. With Collins being the most notable player to wear that number, Ayomanor will look to make that number even more iconic and be the player that people think of when they think of notable players to have worn No. 5 with the Titans