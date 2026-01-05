NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Playoffs (Seahawks, Broncos, Pats Rise)
Welcome to the NFL playoffs!
The full field is set after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football to capture the AFC North, setting up six terrific games on NFL Wild Card Weekend.
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will be on a bye after clinching the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, and Seattle enters the postseason as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. There are five teams set at shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, but there are flaws that we can point out for every team.
Will Sam Darnold show up playoff games? Can Bo Nix and the Broncos offense figure things out? Will teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers be able to win multiple road games to reach the Super Bowl?
There's a ton to think about for just about every team in the playoffs, so why don't we rank them before wild card weekend?
Each week I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down ahead of the postseason!
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Seattle Seahawks (+340) LW: No. 1
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have won two huge games in the last three weeks against the Rams and 49ers, but does that carry into the playoffs? Oddsmakers seem to think so, and Seattle will be at home until the Super Bowl (if it gets there).
Darnold is the one concern here after his playoff clunker last season, but Seattle's defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play) may be good enough to carry this team on a long playoff run.
2. New England Patriots (+1000) LW: No. 3
A No. 2 seed at No. 2?
The Patriots and Drake Maye have been dominant all season long, even though they've faced a cupcake schedule (their one drawback). New England's offense has been humming, and it has a favorable matchup with the Chargers on wild card weekend.
I'm buying Maye as the No. 2 quarterback -- behind Josh Allen -- in the AFC.
3. Denver Broncos (+650) LW: No. 7
Denver is in the No. 3 spot since it has a bye, but the Broncos offense has looked extremely shaky at points this season.
The defense is an elite group and playing in Denver in a massive advantage, but there's a chance Denver has to play either Houston or Buffalo in the divisional round, both of which would be tough matchups.
4. Los Angeles Rams (+425) LW: No. 2
The Rams didn't win the NFC West, but they did draw a favorable wild card matchup.
Los Angeles is a 10-point road favorite against the Panthers (who it lost to this season) on wild card weekend. I think Matthew Stafford and company are the safest bet to advance with a road win this week.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) LW: No. 4
The defending champs played their backups in Week 18 and lost, but they did finish the season strong with a key win over Buffalo.
Philly has a tough wild card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, but this defense has rounded into form over the last few weeks. The question will be whether or not Jalen Hurts play well enough for a full playoff run once again.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1400) LW: No. 6
Jacksonville is a home underdog (!!) against Buffalo in its wild card matchup, but it's arguably the hottest team in the NFL, winning eight games in a row to win the AFC South.
If the Jags knock off Josh Allen, they may become the favorite to win the AFC since they already beat Denver earlier this season.
7. Buffalo Bills (+1000) LW: No. 8
It's hard to bet against Josh Allen, but the No. 6-seeded Bills have some questions entering the playoffs.
Can they stop the run enough to win multiple road games? Will the receiver room step up for Allen on obvious passing downs?
Taking the best quarterback in the playoffs is a great strategy, but the cards are stacked a bit against Allen entering wild card weekend.
8. Houston Texans (+1200) LW: No. 10
Houston clinched the No. 5 seed with a ninth straight win in Week 18, and it has a favorable matchup against the Steelers on wild card weekend.
The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the NFL based on EPA/Play, and that should keep them in just about every playoff game.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2800) LW: No. 5
The 49ers missed out on a chance to earn the No. 1 seed, and now they have to go on the road to face Philly on wild card weekend.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers were firing on offense until their Week 18 loss to Seattle, but this defense will be the important unit to watch with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa injured.
The 49ers are underdogs in Philly this week.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 11
Justin Herbert sat out Week 18, dropping the Chargers to the No. 7 spot in the AFC.
That has set up a date with the Patriots, who are favored at home on wild card weekend.
The Chargers' defense has really stepped up in recent weeks, but L.A. has a lot of offensive line injuries that may make it tough to win multiple road playoff games.
11. Chicago Bears (+2200) LW: No. 9
Chicago nearly squandered the No. 2 seed in Week 18, but an Eagles loss kept the Bears in that spot.
They now have to play Green Bay for the third time this season, and the first two meetings were both electric, close games. For a young, inexperienced Bears team, a Super Bowl run may be tough in a loaded NFC.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 13
Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock with massive throws on Sunday night to knock off the Ravens and win the AFC North. Now, Rodgers and the Steelers are home dogs again on Monday against Houston.
This Steelers team has some issues on defense, but Rodgers' experience is hard to count out -- especially with DK Metcalf back for the playoffs.
13. Green Bay Packers (+2200) LW: No. 12
The Packers are banged up across the board, and they'll need to win exclusively on the road to win the NFC.
We've seen Jordan Love win a game out of the No. 7 seed before, but this is a daunting task with the NFC featuring multiple serious contenders.
14. Carolina Panthers (+15000) LW: No. 15
Carolina is back in the playoffs -- thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' win in Week 18 -- but they're massive underdogs against the Rams on wild card weekend.
Carolina backed into the playoffs, losing to Tampa Bay in Week 18, and it's clearly the worst team in the playoffs based on the latest Super Bowl odds.
