Former Stanford football receiver placed on injured reserve by the Chargers
Another Stanford Cardinal legend will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. During the 2024 NFL season, the star power from former Stanford stars has been evident, with many of them really showing out for their teams and becoming integral pieces to the puzzle of success. But there have also been a lot of injuries as well, with former Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko being added to the list as he was on the injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.
Fehoko, who had a breakout game in week seven against the Cardinals, was injured in the Chargers’ most recent game against the Cleveland Browns, where he sustained an elbow injury late in the game and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Now required to miss four games now that he is on the IR, Fehoko’s earliest eligible return date is week 14 when the Chargers head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.
With Fehoko out, players such as Joshua Palmer and DJ Chark could potentially get more involved, with the team adding Jalen Reagor to the active roster as well in a corresponding move. Fehoko’s absence will be felt, but the Chargers have primarily relied on rookie Ladd McConkey, who has cemented himself as the team’s number one receiver, and second year veteran Quentin Johnston to be the main pass catchers.
So far this season, Fehoko has enjoyed a career year, catching six passes for 106 yards on 16 targets, spending the first three seasons of his career playing primarily on special teams. Currently in his second season with the Chargers, Fehoko started his career with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted by them with the 179th overall pick in the 2021 draft, spending two seasons there. Cut during roster cut day after the 2023 preseason, Fehoko wound up on the Steelers’ practice squad before the Chargers signed him to the active roster following an injury to Mike Williams.
Starting his college career at the age of 21 after spending his first two years out of high school on an LDS mission in South Korea, Fehoko was limited as a freshman with Stanford in 2018 before becoming an impact player as a sophomore in 2019. For that year, he finished with 24 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns through 12 games. In his senior year during the COVID shortened 2020 season, Fehoko broke out in a big way, catching 37 balls for 574 yards and three touchdowns through only six games.
The receiver depth for the Chargers will be tested with Fehoko out, but the hope is that he is back and ready to go again after the four game minimum. The team’s next game will be on Nov. 10 when they will return home to face the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (PT).