Chargers Fans All Called for Reunion With Former Receiver After Mike Williams Retired
With wide receiver Mike Williams making the unexpected decision to retire from the NFL on Thursday, the Chargers are once again in need of more weapons.
Williams returned to the Chargers, where he began his career from 2017 to '23, earlier this offseason on a one-year deal. Just days after Williams was placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp, he is now calling it a career.
The Chargers have needed more offensive threats for quarterback Justin Herbert outside of Ladd McConkey, and with Williams retiring, that need becomes even more evident. In the wake of Williams's retirement, many Chargers fans pointed to one former star the team should reunite with—Keenan Allen, who remains a free agent.
Following the news of Williams's retirement, fans at Chargers training camp broke out chanting, "Bring back Keenan," per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
That sentiment was also reflected by many other fans, who called for a reunion between Allen and the Chargers.
Allen spent the majority of his career with the Chargers from 2013 to '23, up until he was traded to the Chicago Bears last year in a move that helped clear up cap space for Los Angeles. The six-time Pro Bowler has been one of the franchise's biggest stars and most productive players over the last decade, and is currently a free agent.
Though Allen is coming off a down season with the Bears, he recently had one of the best receiving seasons of his career in 2023—catching a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. While he is older for a receiver at 33 and disappointed in Chicago, the Bears' offense as a whole was a let-down, which led to the midseason firings of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus.
Allen might not be in his prime anymore, but he still showed he can at least be a productive piece at this point of his career.