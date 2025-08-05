Joshua Karty Could Be in For Another Big Season with the Los Angeles Rams
The 2025 season is officially underway. With the annual Hall of Fame Game taking place on July 31, the start of the preseason is here as teams begin to prepare for what is expected to be another very competitive NFL season. For all 32 teams the goal is the same--be the last team standing and the team hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy in February.
For the Los Angeles Rams, 2025 will be all about getting over the hump. Experiencing great success under head coach Sean McVay, making two Super Bowl appearances with one title win in 2021, the Rams have become perennial contenders year in and year out.
Last season, the Rams started slow before going on a run and finishing 10-7, but saw their season end with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.
If the Rams want to improve from last season and go even further, it will require everyone to have a big year-- including second year kicker, Joshua Karty. A sixth round draft pick in 2024 out of Stanford, Karty won the starting kicker job out of training camp and thoroughly impressed in his rookie campaign. But now as a second year pro, Karty will have a lot more eyes on him this time around.
In CBS Sports' fantasy football outlook for Karty this season, he is viewed as a super late round or a potential undrafted player (standard for kickers), but they also see him as very worthy of a roster spot considering his high workload.
Since McVay took over as the Rams coach in 2017, there has not been a single season where the team hasn't attempted at least 30 or more field goals--a relatively high number for kickers. Attempting all 34 last season, Karty made 29 and went 6-for-7 from 50-plus yards.
And with the Rams known for producing good offenses that move the ball well, this season should be no different for Karty. The Rams return pretty much their entire offensive core while adding new pieces, most notably wide receiver Davante Adams, and should once again put a lot of points on the board.
Entering camp as the lone kicker on the roster, Karty most likely will not face any competition for the starting job through the preseason, which makes his outlook much clearer. If that is the case, fantasy managers can roster him without worrying about whether or not he will be on the field.