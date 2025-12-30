How Rams' Loss to Falcons Impacts L.A.'s Potential Seeding for Playoffs
Despite the Rams’ comeback efforts on Monday night, erasing a 21-point deficit in order to claw back on the road against the Falcons, they were unable to get a win. Having already clinched the playoffs, L.A. was effectively playing to improve its playoff seeding, but it failed to get the job done in that regard.
The 27–24 loss sees the Rams fall to 11–5 entering Week 18. As such, they’re in line to be the No. 6 seed in the NFC, behind the 49ers, who won a dramatic game against the Bears on Sunday night to improve to 12–4. Now, barring a San Francisco loss to the Seahawks in Week 18, the Rams will likely enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed.
Had the Rams won on Monday night, they’d have been in position to claim the No. 5 seed by winning in Week 18 against the Cardinals, who have lost eight games in a row. Now, their fate lies in the hands of the 49ers, who will host the Seahawks in a Week 18 game that will determine the outcome of the NFC West.
As it stands, the Seahawks, 13–3, have the best record in the NFC. They’d clinch the division with a win against the Niners. But, if the 49ers win in the season finale against Seattle, San Francisco would vault into first place in the division due to their head-to-head record against the Rams and Seahawks. The Rams could still re-claim the No. 5 seed if they beat the Cardinals and the 49ers lose.
The No. 5 seed would be in line to play the NFC South winner in the first round, another division which has yet to be determined. Both the Panthers and the Buccaneers remain postseason eligible, though the division’s playoff representative will be the lone in the NFL with a sub .500 record. The No. 6 seed, on the other hand, would play the division winner with the third-best record.
Additionally, the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2026 belongs to the Rams. As such, Los Angeles’s loss lessened the value of one of their own upcoming first-round picks. Atlanta, once 4–9, has rattled off three straight wins and could end up at 8–9 if they win in Week 18.