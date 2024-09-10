Los Angeles Rams rookie and former Stanford Cardinal dazzles in NFL debut
After getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, former Stanford kicker Joshua Karty fought hard in training camp, hoping to make the team and bring consistency to the kicker position in Los Angeles. Not only did Karty make the team, but he made quite the impression in his debut, converting on all of his kick attempts in the 26-20 week one overtime loss on Sunday Night Football.
Despite the loss, Karty was money all night, converting his first ever NFL field goal from 41-yards out with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter to put the Rams ahead. His second make of the night came from 26-yards, where early in the fourth quarter, Karty cut the Lions lead from 17-10 to 17-13. He also made both of his PAT attempts, with his first one coming after a Kyren Williams two-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and his second one coming with 4:30 left in regulation after Cooper Kupp scored off of a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Taken with the 209th overall pick, Karty entered training camp competing with former undrafted free agent Tanner Brown for the job of being the Rams starting kicker, but after quickly proving how talented he is with a strong preseason, he was able to beat out Brown and won the starting job, cementing himself as the Rams only kicker for the foreseeable future. Making a good impression in his first official NFL game, head coach Sean McVay can rest a little easier knowing that the kicking issues that plagued Los Angeles last year can for now be put to rest.
Karty became a legend during his four-year career at Stanford, finishing his tenure having converted 72 out of his 73 extra point attempts and 51 out of his 60 field goal attempts, with his only PAT miss coming during his junior season in 2022. In his senior season, he broke the Stanford record for the most field goals made in a single season with 23 while also leaving the school with the highest percentage of field goals made in program history at 85%. For his strong career, he earned First-team All-American honors in both 2022 and 2023 and was also named a First-team All-Pac-12 member in both of those seasons as well.
He is still only a rookie, but his talent and composure is wise beyond his years, with his ability to come up clutch in big moments having been evident throughout his entire football career. If Karty is able to continue to do what he has been doing and evolve into a consistent three points for the Rams whenever called upon, he will have a long and prosperous career in the NFL.