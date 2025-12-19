Prime Video Rules Analyst Says Refs Missed Call That Wiped Out Rams Touchdown
During the first quarter of the Rams' high-stakes game against the division-rival Seahawks on Thursday, Los Angeles had a touchdown, a one-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to tight end Terrance Ferguson, nullified after an ineligible man downfield penalty on guard Justin Dedich was assessed by the officiating crew.
The Amazon Prime Video broadcast caught an irate Rams coach Sean McVay and Stafford showing their frustrations. As it turns out, the Rams may have even more reason to be frustrated about the result of the play.
Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay believes the refs missed the call.
“This really isn't a foul,” McAulay said. “He blocks a defensive line-on-line and he can drive him as far as he wants. He comes off contact and the defender actually pushes him by and actually forces him beyond that yard. So, it really isn't a foul for him being illegally downfield because of that action.”
Rams star Puka Nacua critical of NFL referees in lead-up to game vs. Seahawks
Interestingly enough, the call McAulay believes was a miss came just two days after Rams star wideout Puka Nacua was openly critical of the NFL's referees during an appearance on a livestream with internet streamers Adin Ross and N3on.
“The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.”
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, before the Rams-Seahawks game, indicated that it wouldn't be a surprise to see Nacua fined for his comments.
One can bet that Nacua won't be pleased with the official's apparent first quarter miss.