New Orleans Saints Interested in Interviewing a Former Stanford Head Coach
A longtime college coach could be in the mix for an NFL opportunity. Nearly three years removed from getting fired after 12 seasons in charge of the Stanford football program, The New Orleans Saints are reportedly interested in interviewing former Cardinal coach David Shaw for their soon to be vacant head coaching job.
Taking over as head coach prior to the 2011 season after serving as the offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh during his four-year tenure, Shaw's career in charge of the Cardinal saw him bring the team to new heights, with eight consecutive bowl game appearances (winning two Rose Bowls, two Sun Bowls and a Foster Farms bowl) and three Pac-12 championships over the course of a dozen years.
Coaching superstars such as Andrew Luck, Christian McCaffrey, David DeCastro, Andrus Peat and Solomon Thomas among others, Shaw has shown that he is capable of coaching and developing NFL talent, with 42 NFL draft picks (six first rounders) having come out of Stanford during Shaw's tenure.
Of those players, three of them have won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year (Luck in 2011, McCaffrey in 2015 and running back Bryce Love in 2017). Overall, Shaw left Stanford with a 96-54 record but started to see some struggles once the transfer portal and NIL eras became more prominent. In both 2021 and 2022, the Cardinal finished 3-9 before opting to move on from Shaw.
Spending a year away from football in 2023, Shaw was then hired as a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos, a role he was in for the entirety of the 2024 season. During that time, he helped oversee a team that was able to finish the regular season at 10-7 and clinch its first playoff berth since its 2015 Super Bowl winning season.
If Shaw were to land the Saints job, or any NFL job, it would not be his first go around in the pros as he has previously served as an assistant coach for the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens. While it remains to be seen what exactly will happen during this year's coaching carousel, a name like Shaw is definitely an intriguing one if a team wants to make an out of the box type hire.
The fact that Shaw is already being mentioned as a potential candidate for one team could mean that his name will circulate a bit more in connection to other vacancies as well.