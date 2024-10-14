Stanford football legend breaks out to lead L.A. Chargers to victory
Coming off of a bye week, the Los Angeles Chargers were on a mission to snap a two-game losing streak, starting the 2024 season off 2-0 before falling to 2-2. On Sunday afternoon, they did just that, beating the Denver Broncos behind the breakout game from former Stanford Cardinal, Simi Fehoko.
In the 23-16 win, Fehoko was forced to step up at receiver with Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey coming in and out of the game and was able to come up with some big plays, catching two passes for 44 yards, including a big catch in the fourth quarter when he went up over a Broncos defender to come down with the tough catch.
Fehoko’s big day was a career game for the fourth year veteran, as he did not record any stats during his 2021 rookie season while finishing with three catches for 24 yards in 2022 and one catch for nine yards in 2023. Mostly playing special teams throughout his time in the NFL, Fehoko stepping up and having the type of game that he had potentially gives the Chargers some more flexibility at wide receiver.
Playing for the Stanford Cardinal from 2018-2020, Fehoko finished his three-year college career having amassed 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches, with his best year coming in the COVID shortened 2020 season where he caught 37 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in only six games. His dominant season earned him First-team All-Pac-12 honors before he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
A win this week for the Chargers now puts them back over .500 with a 3-2 record and sitting in second place in the AFC West. Each game will be important as they look to win their first division title since 2009. Turning their attention to week seven, the Chargers will now get ready to face the Arizona Cardinals and hope to extend their winning streak to two. Kickoff will be next Monday at 6:00 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN+.