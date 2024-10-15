Stanford football legend could soon see a bigger role for the Arizona Cardinals
When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it inevitable that Stanford Cardinal legend Michael Wilson would be forced to take on a supporting role, with Harrison’s arrival in Arizona sparking hype that the franchise found its new number one wide receiver. But after Harrison was injured in the Cardinals’ most recent game, it opened the door for Wilson to become the star of the show.
Going down in the second quarter with a concussion, Harrison was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, forcing Wilson to have to step up and take over as the team’s top receiver. Despite catching only two passes for 21 yards, Wilson found the end zone, catching an 18-yard pass from Kyler Murray with two minutes left in the first half to get the Cardinals on the board. Wilson’s score also was the only touchdown that the Cardinals scored in the game as they only managed to get two more field goals in the 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Wilson, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of last year’s draft, started in 12 out of the 13 games that he played in during his rookie campaign, finishing the season with 565 yards and three touchdowns, stepping up big when star wide receiver Marquise Brown went down with an injury later in the year. A very strong route runner and a physical player who fights hard for a catch, Wilson has quietly evolved into an elite playmaking option for Murray. Without Harrison, the Cardinals only have Greg Dortch, Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and undrafted rookie Xavier Weaver at receiver, making Wilson’s impact that much more important.
Starting the season off slow, Wilson began to get some serious action in week three where he caught nine passes for 64 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions. Since then, the Cardinals have really incorporated him into the game plan. After the Lions game, he proceeded to put up a seven-catch game against the Commanders the following week. In week five against the 49ers, Wilson had his best game of the season so far, catching six passes for 78 yards and was a key reason the Cardinals pulled out the upset win.
Only in his second season, Wilson is still developing as an NFL player but the promise that he has shown early in his career should instill optimism that an elite wide receiving duo could soon be in full force in Arizona.
Coming off of a loss, the Cardinals will get a longer week to prepare for their next game and climb the standings, as they will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in one of the two games that will be part of Monday Night Football. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. (PT).