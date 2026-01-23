Top Transfer Portal Quarterbacks Still Available For Stanford

The transfer portal, a major part of the offseason in college football, closed on Jan. 16 for players wanting to put their names in. But that does not mean that the portal is completely closed. Players still have plenty of time to take visits and commit to schools, making sure that they make the right decision for their future.

For the Stanford Cardinal, a 4-8 season in 2025 is an improvement over the previous four campaigns, when they finished 3-9, but it is still not good enough for where they're hoping to go.

Hiring head coach Tavita Pritchard to take over the program on a full-time basis, the Cardinal are in a new era and are ready to return to their winning ways. But in order to do that, the program needs to figure what to do at quarterback, a position that has plagued them with inconsistent play for the past few seasons.

The Cardinal did sign Davis Warren from Michigan and are bringing in a couple of new true freshman, most notably Michael Mitchell Jr., to join the quarterbacks already on the roster. Still, the Cardinal are not sure if those guys are the answer, and would be wise to find another QB in the portal to bolster the room. Here are the top three guys still available that Stanford should go after.

Walker Eget, San Jose State

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Spending five seasons at San Jose State and becoming the full-time starter in 2025, Eget entered his name into the portal for his final season of eligibility, looking to end his career with a Power Four program.

While Duke has emerged as a team to watch, Eget is a guy that would fit in well with Stanford, given his ties to California and this potential move to Stanford keeping him in the Bay Area.

Throwing for 3,047 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2025, Eget broke out and would be able to grow even more under a proven quarterback whisperer like Pritchard. Plus, he brings extensive leadership and experience, something Stanford really needs at the quarterback spot.

Cardell Williams, Sacramento State

Tulsa quarterback Cardell Williams (2) throws the ball in the second half during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending the first three seasons of his career at Tulsa, Williams spent the 2025 season as the main starting quarterback for Sacramento State, guiding the program to a 7-5 season. Finishing the year with 1,621 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Williams showed off his mobility a lot during the campaign, running the ball 99 times for 382 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While not the flashiest passer, Williams is very athletic and fits the mold for the type of quarterback that Pritchard likes for his schemes.

Emmett Brown, Coastal Carolina

Brown started his career as a backup at Washington State, but made a name for himself at San Jose State, where he spent a majority of the 2024 season as the starting quarterback. In eight games that season, going 4-2 as the starter, Brown threw for 1,621 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, but with the emergence of Eget, Brown was benched.

Transferring to Coastal Carolina ahead of the '25 campaign, Brown did not play for the Chanticleers because of an injury.

Showing flashes of talent at San Jose State while having a lot of experience in college football, the Cardinal could look into bringing Brown on-- not only to hone in and polish his skills under Pritchard, but to bring in a guy very familiar with Stanford after seeing them multiple times during his time at Washington State.

