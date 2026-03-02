Stanford Football Stars Put on a Show at the NFL Scouting Combine

Ahead of another NFL season, Stanford football has no shortage of rising stars. At the end of the 2025 season, Stanford football team captains Sam Roush and Collin Wright declared for the NFL Draft, giving the NFL even more Stanford representation in a league already filled with former Cardinal stars.

After a strong weekend in Indianapolis at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine, Roush and Wright dazzled in front of the scouts, helping raise their draft stock.

Roush, considered one of the top tight end prospects, received a prospect grade of 6.23 ahead of the combine but after a strong showing, is likely going to be looked at much more favorably. Running a 4.70 40-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, a 7.08 3-cone drill and a 4.37 20-yard shuttle, Roush's athleticism was put on full display.

He also recorded 38.5" on the vertical jump, 10'6" on the broad jump and 25 reps on the bench press.

A key cog on Stanford's offense, Roush is known for his elite blocking ability but if needed, he can make a play with the ball and get you some yards. While seen a developmental project in a lot of ways, Roush's ability to learn quickly and his high football IQ make him the type of player that teams want to invest in.

Wright, a three year starter at Stanford, is not as highly touted, but could still find himself fighting for a big role in his rookie season on whichever team drafts him. Participating sparingly in the combine, only partaking in the vertical jump, Wright will most likely do most of his drills at Stanford's pro day, where he will get another opportunity before the draft to prove himself to NFL teams.

While showing signs of promise on The Farm, injuries in 2025 limited his production and heading into the combine, he received a prospect grade of 5.89. However, Wright is the type of player who can surprise a lot of people and prove just how good he is.

"Three-year starter whose lack of desired long speed and athleticism could pigeon-hole him into a role as a zone corner or big nickelback," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "Wright has improved his coverage recognition and is physical when he gets his chance.

"However, he might not have the short-area movement/burst needed to stay sticky with man routes or make plays on the ball in off coverages. His size and stability underneath could allow him to play closer to the line for a defense that asks him to keep the action in front of him. Wright projects as an average backup."

Now that the combine is over, Roush and Wright will continue to prepare ahead of Stanford Football's Pro Day, which is scheduled to take place later in March.

During that event, NFL coaches, scouts and all other personnel members gather at Stanford University for one final chance to evaluate their talent ahead of the start of the NFL Draft on April 23. The draft will take place in Pittsburgh and will air on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

