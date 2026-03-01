Stanford Tight End Impressed with Detroit Lions After Informal Meeting

Coming into the NFL Combine, Stanford tight end Sam Roush was seen as a potential second or third day option for teams in the upcoming NFL Draft. That hasn't changed numerous teams from taking the time to get to know the Cardinal this week.

One of those teams was the Detroit Lions, and Roush had a number of positives to take away from his meeting with the organization.

Roush was asked if he had met with the Lions in the video above, and he confirms that he met informally with them, before giving his first impressions.

"Yeah, I love the Lions. I think they've got a great culture going on there. Their record the past few years I think shows that. They've been a really solid team."

Detroit is notably coached by Dan Campbell, a former NFL tight end that spent ten seasons in the League with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. He was selected 79th overall, in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Giants, and averaged 14 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns per season.

What Sam Roush brings

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) stiff arms San Jose State Spartans linebacker Noah McNeal-Franklin (9) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Sam Roush was a focal point of the Stanford offense at times, which is partially why his numbers seemed a little down from the expectations people had entering the season. It's hard to break out when the offensive line and the offense as a whole are somewhat inconsistent. It's the same type of problem that Elic Ayomanor faced during the 2024 campaign.

Roush finished with 49 receptions for 545 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 267 pound tight end finished with a score of 6.23 at the Combine, which deems him "an average starter, eventually."

While his production score (60) ranked 25th among tight ends this week, his athleticism ranked third and his total score came in seventh, which is roughly where he's been projected in this class of tight ends.

Roush's potential fit with Detroit

Getting drafted by a team with a former tight end as a head coach wouldn't be the worst situation for Roush. He rates fairly well against the other tight ends in the draft class, and could be had at a bit of a bargain, given that he's a quick learner and may be able to develop into at least a league average tight end somewhat quickly.

Given his blocking ability, he wouldn't need to be an offensive threat immediately. On a solid team like the Lions, he would be able to handle his blocking assignments, extending the offensive line, while also getting his feet wet in the NFL. That could be a win-win scenario for him and the Lions. Plus, Detroit's top tight end may be questionable to begin the season.

Sam LaPorta was Detroit's No.1 tight end this past season, catching 40 passes on 49 targets for 489 total yards. He also added three touchdowns and 23 first down catches, hauling in an impressive 69.4% of his opportunities. He also played in just nine games for the Lions last season due to a herniated disc that required surgery.

While the hope is that he'll be ready to go for OTAs, Campbell appears to be taking a cautious approach due to this being a back injury. His official status won't be known until later in the year.

LaPorta will also be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026. Adding another tight end option with upside like Roush could be one way to build up some depth, if the Lions feel like he's their guy.

For more comprehensive Stanford coverage, follow us on X, @StanfordOnSI or head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like!