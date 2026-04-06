Stanford Icon Jim Plunkett Honored at State Level with Senate Resolution

Stanford sports have a rich history. Across all sports, several legends have come through The Farm ahead of either becoming top professionals or Olympic level athletes, giving Stanford the reputation of having the best of both worlds—high level academics combined with elite level sports.

Long after Stanford student-athletes leave, they continue to make an impact in their respective fields. And one person who has continued to be impactful long after their Stanford days is former NFL and Stanford legend, Jim Plunkett.

This month, Plunkett received a very prestigious honor shortly after being inducted into the NFL Alumni Latino Hall of Fame, receiving a California Senate Resolution.

The resolution, dubbed SR-93, was adopted by California State senator, Dave Cortese, honors Plunkett and his recent hall of Fame induction, and is intended to serve as a call to action to make sure that Plunkett's contributions to football are recognized at the highest level.

Plunkett, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP as the Raiders quarterback, is still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The only Heisman trophy winner in the history of Stanford football, including a program that has had legends such as John Elway, Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey, Plunkett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the New England Patriots.

Despite enjoying a 17-year NFL career, it took Plunkett a while to become a star, struggling in his five seasons in New England before joining the San Francisco 49ers via a trade ahead of the 1976 season. On the 49ers, Plunkett continued to struggle and was released after two seasons, ultimately signing with the Raiders in 1978.

Spending a couple of seasons as the backup, and not throwing a single pass in the '78 or '79 seasons, Plunkett became the starter midway through the 1980 season. After guiding the Raiders to a Super Bowl championship, he became the permanent starter, a role he remained in until his final season in 1986.

Overall for his career, Plunkett is a true pioneer in football, being the first Mexican-American player to be chosen No. 1 overall and win the Super Bowl MVP award.

Now, Plunkett's legacy will live on forever. In an era where Stanford sports have struggled, it is good to be reminded of what used to be and what Stanford is looking to become again. For the 2026 football team, this season is a big one as new head coach Tavita Pritchard looks to lead the Cardinal back to the promised land.