ACC Discussing Spring Practice Rule Change That Could Benefit Stanford Football

A massive rule change may be coming to the ACC. On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' college football insider Ross Dellenger reported that the ACC is in talks to change the rules of spring practice, giving the coaches in the conferences access to 21 practices that can be spread out over several months.

The proposal, which is still in its very early phases, is gaining traction among the CFB Oversight Committee and reportedly has widespread support.

Currently, only 15 spring practices are allowed and must be spread out over the course of 34 days, among a lot of other rules. Under the new proposal, programs could theoretically hold spring style practices in June or July and prevent a long lay-off ahead of the start of training camp.

In an era where the transfer portal and NIL are making college sports feel more like the pros, this rule change could be monumental, especially for Stanford.

Hiring a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard while bringing in a staff full of coaches with NFL experience, the Cardinal are clearly doing what they can to keep up with the current state of college football.

Once a perennial top-25 program, Stanford's failure to truly adapt to the portal and NIL era has caused the Cardinal to take a nosedive in recent seasons, finishing 3-9 in every season from 2021-24 followed by a 4-8 finish in 2025. They have also not played in a bowl game since 2018.

Under Pritchard and general manager Andrew Luck, the Cardinal are ready to change that, and are instilling a culture that has attracted more big-name recruits and transfers. Highlighted by the recent signings of defensive back Savoy Guidry and quarterback Sione Kaho.

The spring practice rule change would give programs the ability to create even more of a pro-like culture and develop players in a more appropriate setting. With all the NFL experience on Stanford's staff combined with the rule change, the Cardinal could become an attractive destination for recruits once again.

The Cardinal are also known to recruit players that aren't rated as highly and develop them into high level talents. With more spring practices, the Cardinal could continue to utilize that strategy and have more time to develop those recruits, especially given Stanford University's stricter admission policies for student-athletes compared to other Power Four programs.

It is unknown what the target date is for when the new rule would take place, if passed. But from a Stanford perspective, there is plenty of upside.