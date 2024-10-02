Stanford in the NFL: Top performers from week four of the 2024 season
The NFL season is starting to see some real stars emerge, as we gain clarity as to which teams are legit and which players are proving themselves to really be valuable assets for their teams. With a handful of former Stanford alumni in the pros, many of them have evolved into true superstars for their teams, producing in big moments and making a name for themselves.
With week four over and the page turning to week five, we take a look at the top five former Stanford stars from this past week.
Joshua Karty - Los Angeles Rams
Karty, despite missing his first kick of the season this week, continued his strong rookie campaign in the Rams 24-18 victory over the Chicago Bears. Going 4-for-5 on field goals, Karty scored the Rams first set of points, making a 37 yard field goal late in the first quarter to put LA up 3-0 followed by an early second quarter field goal to put them up 6-0. He also made a long of 52, with his miss being from 43-yards out and finished with a total of 12 points. Karty continues to be the reliable kicker that the Rams sought to get after last year’s struggles.
Paulson Adebo - New Orleans Saints
In a strong performance that may be overshadowed by a late pass interference call on him that ultimately led to the Falcons winning the game 26-24, Adebo had arguably his best game of the season in week four, making 12 total tackles with 10 of them being solo and recording his second interception of the season. He also defended three passes and was instrumental in minimizing Darnell Mooney’s production. Becoming a marquee player for the defense in New Orleans, Adebo is having a Pro-Bowl caliber season thus far. While the Saints have lost two in a row, Adebo will be key in helping a promising team regain its form so they can potentially clinch a spot in the playoffs this year.
Jake Bailey - Miami Dolphins
With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion and backup Skylar Thompson also out with an injury, the Dolphins found themselves struggling to get anything going on offense on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, allowing Bailey to once again see a lot of field time in the 31-12 loss. In the game, Bailey punted the ball five times for 238 yards, averaging 47 yards per punt, with a long of 57 yards. Named a Pro-Bowler in 2020, Bailey’s strong leg and consistency has put him in the upper echelon of NFL punters.
Austin Hooper - New England Patriots
Over the past couple of seasons, Hooper has taken more of a backseat role, playing a reserve role on both the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Signing with the Patriots to provide depth behind Hunter Henry, Hooper’s addition has added some more flair to New England’s offense, giving them the ability to run two tight end sets. And despite a 30-13 loss to the 49ers, Hooper found the end zone for the first time as a member of the Patriots, catching two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown, finishing the game as the team’s top tight end. Still only 29 years old, Hooper still has the potential to be a very effective player.
Harrison Phillips - Minnesota Vikings
Through the first four weeks of the season, it would not be a far fetched take to say that the Vikings are the best team in the NFL. At 4-0, they have played complete football in all facets, especially on defense. Phillips, who was named a captain prior to opening week, shined in the team’s 31-29 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as he finished the game with six tackles, two being solo, while also generating a QB hit. A cog in the middle, Phillips has really helped the Vikings defense take that next step.