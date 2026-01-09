What Stanford Football is Getting in New Quarterback Davis Warren

Finally, Stanford football made a headlining move in the transfer portal window. On Wednesday, On3 Sports' Pete Thamel reported news that Stanford fans, alum and everyone in between have been waiting to hear—the Cardinal picked up a quarterback from the transfer portal in Michigan's Davis Warren.

The move, which ended up being met with some mixed reviews by Stanford supporters, gives the Cardinal a quarterback that could very well be their starter in 2026.

And while the Cardinal have been linked to other big-name quarterbacks, such as former Florida standout DJ Lagway, they have missed on all of those guys, but were able to sign Warren in the midst of all the chaos.

Like it or not, Warren will at least be right in the thick of the competition to be the starter on The Farm in the fall, but could prove very quickly why the Cardinal were smart to invest in him with what he brings to the table.

Spending five seasons at Michigan, despite only spending one as a starter, Warren has been around the world of college football for a while. Not only has he played for one of the Power Four's top programs in the Wolverines, he also spent years being coached by some elite football minds, particularly Jim Harbaugh.

Developing over the years at Michigan, Warren finally became the Wolverines' starter in 2024.

Warren's numbers as a starter are not that encouraging, throwing seven touchdowns to nine interceptions, but he has shown that he can win games. Going 6-3 in nine games as the starter in 2024, Warren was a big reason why the Wolverines finished 8-5 with a ReliaQuest Bowl win in a season where they were expected to rebuild.

Stanford may not be in the same category in terms of overall talent as Michigan, but having a quarterback that knows how to win is the first step towards closing that gap just a little.

Warren also brings a veteran presence that is essential for a rebuilding program like Stanford. Coming off of a 4-8 season and led by a rookie head coach in Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal still have a long way to go before they become contenders, making development the main focus for 2026.

An experienced guy like Warren will improve the guys around him—which could lead to better results than expected.

Aside from Warren, the most notable quarterbacks on Stanford's roster are Elijah Brown and Michael Mitchell Jr., with Brown expected to be leading the competition heading into the fall given his prior experience starting for Stanford.

But in his time as the starter, he has been inconsistent, and with Mitchell Jr. an incoming freshman with zero college football experience, Stanford needed a guy who has years under their belt and who could help the other quarterbacks in the room grow even more.

Stanford may still be in the market for a bigger name quarterback, but Stanford supporters can sleep easier knowing that they have Warren as their guy, just in case.

