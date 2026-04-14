Stanford's Sam Roush Climbing Up NFL Mock Drafts

In just a couple of week's time, NFL hopefuls will wait to hear their name called, excited to prove that they have what it takes to be a difference-maker at the next level.

For the Stanford Cardinal, multiple players entered the draft this year, with Sam Roush being the big standout performer from The Farm. A four year standout for the Cardinal, Roush leaves Stanford as one of the program's most accomplished tight ends and will look to bring that same success to an interested NFL franchise.

Roush would be a good fit for any team, being an elite blocker as well as a very strong pass catcher, finishing his senior season with 49 catches for 545 yards and two touchdowns. But two teams have linked to Roush the most, in the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

In two recent mock drafts by the San Francisco Standard and NFL Spin Zone, Roush is projected to be picked by either the Broncos or 49ers in the middle rounds of the draft. The Standard has him in the fourth round, at pick No. 133, while Spin Zone has him going a little earlier, at pick No. 111.

What they're saying

In the SF Standard mock draft, the 49ers are predicted to select Roush with the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round. Dealing with a torn achilles, 49ers starting tight end George Kittle could miss time to start the 2026 season, leaving the 49ers scrambling to find a temporary replacement. Roush could be that guy.

"Social media read too far into Lynch’s absence at Stanford’s pro day. The GM went to Georgia’s instead. So what? The Bulldogs have more NFL prospects, and as a Stanford alumnus, Lynch is more plugged into that program than most," David Lombardi wrote.

"He already knows that Roush can raise the 49ers’ ceiling at the “Y” blocking tight end position — Luke Farrell didn’t have a great year there in 2025 — while providing a receiving complement to George Kittle."

While Roush going to the 49ers would be a full circle moment, allowing him to stay in the Bay Area to start his pro career, the Broncos are in the market for a tight end as well.

Getting inconsistent play from guys like Evan Engram at the position, investing in Roush could help the Broncos eliminate struggles at a very important position in head coach Sean Payton's offense. Roush's addition to the Broncos would give the team another strong blocker, which is something they desperately need to add to the roster at this position.

"An underrated name at tight end this cycle, Sam Roush is already a true in-line player, meaning he can line up next to the tackle spot and act as a blocker. This is something the Broncos have been missing, but coupled with receiving ability."

Given his skillset, Roush will certainly be in high demand, but if he ends up in the right situation, he could go from being a minimally talked about prospect to one of biggest steals of the draft.