Ten former Stanford Football Stars to Compete in NFL Divisional Round
It will be a big weekend in the NFL for former Stanford football stars. In what could be a very fun and entertaining NFL Divisional Round, ten former Cardinal stars will suit up and fight for a spot in their respective conference championship games, where a shot at the Super Bowl will be on the line.
At the start of the playoffs, Stanford was the school with the most alumni participating, leading the way with 17, followed by Clemson and Pittsburgh with 16, Florida State with 13 and Miami with 12. Having only five at this point last season, Stanford alums have continued to impress athletically throughout the course of the 2024-25 calendar year.
With that being said, let's take a look at which Cardinal alums will suit up and when each of their matchups will take place.
Davis Mills and Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans)
After taking down the Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card weekend to advance to their second consecutive AFC Divisional round, Schultz and Mills will look to do whatever they can to lead Houston to victory over the No. 1 seed, Kansas City Chiefs.
Schultz caught two passes for 23 yards in the 32-12 win over the Chargers while Mills did not see action. Playing on the road, the Texans will be in action Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs)
Earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Reid and the Chiefs got a first round bye and did not take the field last weekend. Taking on the Texans this week, Reid will look to rally the defense to victory and lead Kansas City to its seventh consecutive AFC championship game appearance. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Zach Ertz and Brycen Tremayne (Washington Commanders)
Helping the Commanders pick up their first playoff win since 2005, Ertz's strong season will continue this week when the Commanders head to Detroit to take on the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. In the wild card game, Ertz caught two passes for 23 yards, averaging 11.5 per catch. Tremayne is on the Commanders' practice squad and did not play in the game. Washington takes the field on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Joshua Karty and Colby Parkinson (Los Angeles Rams)
It was a tough week for Los Angeles, who were affected by the SoCal wildfires, thus causing its wild card game to be moved to Arizona. Nevertheless, the Rams managed to pick up the win thanks in large part to Karty's perfect day (2-for-2 on field goals, 3-for-3 on extra points). Parkinson caught two passes for 13 yards. The Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday at noon.
Tanner McKee and Thomas Booker (Philadelphia Eagles)
While neither Booker or McKee recorded a stat in the game, the Eagles handled the Green Bay Packers 22-10 en route to earning a spot in this game. Considered a favorite, along with the Lions to win the NFC, the Eagles will go into their game against the Rams hungry to make sure they make the NFC championship. Kickoff is slated for Sunday at noon.
Casey Toohill (Buffalo Bills)
Toohill is currently on the Bills' practice squad and did not see any action during the team's wild card win over the Denver Broncos. A big game against the Baltimore Ravens awaits the Bills, who are looking for their first conference championship game appearance since 2020. Buffalo will host the Ravens on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.