Where Does Zach Ertz Rank Among Legendary Stanford Tight Ends?

A Stanford football legend is returning for another NFL season. After suffering a gruesome torn ACL late into his age-35 season, there was speculation that the Cardinal legend and NFL star, Zach Ertz, would retire, with his age and the severity of his injury creating a major uphill battle for him to overcome.

But on Tuesday, over two months after the injury, Ertz announced that he was not done yet and will return in 2026 for his 14th NFL season.

A free agent this offseason after spending the previous two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders, Ertz will likely sign another one-year deal to provide depth for a team, while giving himself another shot at putting on the pads. He could draw considerable interest given his elite veteran presence.

But while Ertz's NFL career is certainly of a Hall of Fame caliber, earning three Pro Bowl selections and winning Super Bowl LI with the Philadelphia Eagles, where does his college career stack up among the Stanford greats?

Where does Ertz rank among the Stanford greats at tight end?

October 6, 2012; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A major reason why Stanford is considered Tight End U, Ertz's four-year college career was very successful, and by his final season in 2012, he was one of the best tight ends in college football.

A unanimous All-American selection, the winner of the Ozzie Newsome and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, all in 2012, Ertz's final season at Stanford saw him catch 69 passes for 898 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games, helping the Cardinal finish 12-2 and win both the Pac-12 Championship game and the Rose Bowl.

His 2012 campaign was also a record-breaking one, setting Stanford football records for most catches and receiving yards by a Cardinal tight end in a single season-- records that still stand today. Ertz is also second all-time in career receiving touchdowns by a Stanford tight end with 15, trailing only Coby Fleener (18).

Overall for his college career, Ertz finished with 112 catches, 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns, achieving those numbers in only three seasons of actually getting playing time after redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2009.

Coming from a program that has produced numerous elite tight ends including Fleener, Dalton Schultz, Levine Toilolo, Alex Smith and others, Ertz is arguably the most successful and notable tight end to come out of The Farm.

He has created an NFL legacy that will be talked about forever, and Ertz is undoubtedly a Stanford legend. If he were to make the Hall of Fame, he would become only the fifth ever player to be enshrined, joining John Lynch, James Lofton, John Elway and Ernie Nevers. Former head coach Bill Walsh is the sixth person from Stanford overall to be in the Hall.

Ertz's NFL future is still to be determined given all the possibilities that he has for a destination in 2026, but one thing is for sure—no matter what happens the rest of Ertz's career, his legacy has been cemented, and his legendary status will never be forgotten both on The Farm and in the League.

Free agency opens up on Wednesday, March 11, which could offer us some extra insight into Ertz's immediate future.