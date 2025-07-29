Chicago Cubs Star Shows Off His Stanford Smarts
Stanford athletes are not only athletic, but they are also known for their exceptional smarts. Throughout the school's history, the student-athletes that have come through have either gone on to have dominant pro careers or have used their Stanford education to make a difference in other ways.
But, some of the former student-athletes have shown that just because they play sports does not mean they don't put their Stanford smarts to good use.
In a game against the Chicago White Sox on July 27, former Stanford star and current Chicago Cubs standout, Nico Hoerner, made a high IQ play that had many doing a double-take. With the Cubs leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning, with only one out and runners on first and second, Hoerner dropped an infield pop up hit to him, picked up the ball, and proceeded to throw the runner out at third base.
But what made the play even more impressive was the fact that by purposely dropping the ball, as it appeared he did, Hoerner was able to get two outs instead of one due to the infield fly rule, ending the inning and getting the Cubs out of a tough spot that ended with the White Sox being held scoreless.
Hoerner, a Gold Glove recipient in 2023, is known for his elite fielding skills and has developed the reputation of being one of the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball. By making a play like this one, Hoerner not only showed off his strong arm but also showed how high of a baseball IQ he has--two traits that are very valuable to have.
2025 has been a solid season for Hoerner, both in the field and at the plate. Through 388 at-bats, Hoerner is hitting .289 with three home runs and 42 RBI, and possesses a .711 OPS. Hoerner's play, along with the rest of the Cubs lineup and rotation, is a big reason why the team is currently in second place in the NL Central with a 62-44 record-- one game behind the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers.
As things stand, the Cubs are on pace to earn their first playoff berth since 2020, a season in which they went 34-26 in the 60-game COVID season before falling to the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card series.
While the Cubs are in both a loaded division and face stiff competition from the rest of the National League, they have looked like one of the league's best teams all season long and have shown that they have what it takes to compete for a World Series championship.
Drafted 24th overall by the Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hoerner sped through the team's farm system and made his MLB debut in September of 2019, making him the first player from his draft class to make it to the big leagues. In his first full 162 game season in 2022, Hoerner hit .281 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI in 135 games, cementing his status as a cornerstone player in Chicago.