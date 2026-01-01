Cubs Reportedly Fielding Calls for Former Stanford Star

We're at the point of the MLB offseason where basically anything can be a rumor, and it can be a little difficult to parse whether a report is just a team doing their due diligence, or if there is actually some substance behind it.

That's where we find ourselves today. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Chicago Cubs have been "fielding calls" on former Stanford Cardinal Nico Hoerner. Of course, this could just be the Cubs seeing what the market is like for Hoerner, or that he has just come up in other trade talks. This doesn't mean that they're actively trying to move him.

That said, this isn't the first time that the veteran second baseman has been brought up in rumors this offseason. He was originally mentioned as a potential trade piece this winter by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, who reported that the San Francisco Giants had checked in on Hoerner this winter.

Of course, the Giants play big-league ball not too far from where he played college ball at Stanford.

Hoerner also responded to his name being in these rumors recently in an appearance on 670 The Score, saying, "It's hard to explain to people that things can be, 'Yes, that's not false reporting. But that also doesn't really mean anything.' It's like hard to navigate that space, I think," Hoerner continued. "But yeah, I see stuff."

The other interesting part of this situation is that the Cubs have also touched base with free agent Bo Bichette, who is open to moving from shortstop to second base with a new team. This could be a matter of Chicago moving Hoerner a year before he hits free agency and getting a nice package for his services, and then locking up their second baseman for the foreseeable future.

It's not a bad plan.

Hoerner has been an above average bat in each of the past five seasons with the Cubs, ranging between a 102 wRC+ (2024) and a 109 (2025). A 100 wRC+ is league average, so he has consistenly been a little above that mark.

For someone that also comes with two Gold Gloves to his name, including in 2025, that's a pretty solid output to get at an important position. The A's just locked up left fielder Tyler Soderstrom after a breakout year at the plate (125 wRC+) while he was also finishing as a finalist for the Gold Glove at a less important position.

If the Cubs were to go with Bichette, he's a year younger than Hoerner, but he could also end up costing a good deal more, given his higher offensive ceiling, but he's also not a Gold Glover, either.

This could all just be the Cubs making sure they're ready for any situation, but this opportunity is certainly intriguing from a roster construction standpoint.

