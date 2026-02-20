The Five Most Consequential Moves of the MLB Offseason

Not every free agency signing holds the same weight.

For every team that was successful in its pursuit of a top free agent, there were likely multiple franchises that missed out on that player and needed to pivot elsewhere. Of course, landing a top free agent is a big win for any organization that likely filled a position of need or improved their chances of winning its division and making a run in the postseason. But that win is even sweeter if it meant another team, especially a rival, had to shift its plans.

Let’s review the five moves of the MLB offseason that will have the biggest impact on this season and beyond.

5. Pete Alonso’s five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles

The Orioles landed one of MLB’s biggest sluggers in Alonso, who will have a big role to play as the team looks to bounce back from a shoddy 2025 season and get back into contention for the AL East title. The Mets apparently weren’t willing to commit Alonso on this sort of long-term, big-money extension this offseason, but Baltimore didn’t balk at the idea of paying him $31 million per year. The Orioles had a need for a big bat, and they did about as best they could—and for a young lineup, Alonso’s playoff experience could pay dividends in the dugout.

Once they’d backed out of the Alonso sweepstakes, the Mets turned their sights on some other position players, making multiple moves to sign the likes of Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco (who is expected to take over Alonso’s old position at first base), as well as trading for Luis Robert.

4. Tigers’ addition of Framber Valdez

The Tigers may have MLB’s best one-two punch atop their starting rotation now after signing Framber Valdez to a three-year deal. The tandem of Tarik Skubal and Valdez will be formidable and cements Detroit as the AL Central favorite. Valdez was the best remaining free agent on the market at the time of his signing in early February, and it’s the biggest move made this offseason by any team in the AL Central, as the Tigers significantly improved their roster while many of their rivals didn’t.

The Tigers haven’t advanced past the ALDS since 2013, but with a top-tier front end of the rotation, they have a chance to make their deepest playoff run in over a decade.

3. Mets acquiring Freddy Peralta in a trade with Brewers

The biggest question the Mets had heading into spring training concerned the strength of the team’s starting rotation. They addressed that in spectacular fashion by acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Brewers to spearhead their pitching staff. Peralta is coming off his best season, during which he recorded a 5.5 bWAR with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176 2/3 innings. Peralta was an important addition for a Mets team that’s hopeful of not only competing with the Braves and Phillies for an NL East title, but also has aspirations to dethrone the Dodgers as World Series champions.

2. Alex Bregman signing with the Cubs instead of returning to the Red Sox

Many expected the Red Sox and Bregman to work out a new contract to keep the veteran infielder in Boston. Instead, he joined the Cubs on a five-year, $175 million deal––a price tag the Red Sox were reportedly unwilling to meet. With Bregman out of the picture, the Red Sox will be relying on Caleb Durbin, whom they acquired from the Brewers in February, and Marcelo Mayer to fill in at third base. In what should be a top-heavy AL East, the loss of Bregman could come back to haunt the Red Sox.

The addition of Bregman undoubtedly helps the Cubs’ quest to dethrone the Brewers in the NL Central. Chicago finished five games behind Milwaukee in the division last season, but perhaps adding Bregman to the lineup can give them an edge.

1. Dodgers signing both Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz

Somehow, the Dodgers got even better this offseason, signing two of the top free agents on the market in Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz. Looking to win their third consecutive World Series, the Dodgers were able to add Tucker, who was the most sought after hitter on the market, and Díaz, one of MLB’s best relief pitchers and most dangerous late-inning arms. Already favorites to win it all, L.A. managed to improve its own roster while preventing some other contending teams, like the Blue Jays and Mets, from making a marquee addition of their own.

Honorable mention: Dylan Cease signing with the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette leaving Toronto to join the Mets

