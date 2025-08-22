Former Stanford Right-Hander Getting Shot with the Atlanta Braves
Stanford baseball had two players selected in the 2016 MLB Draft in sixth-rounder Tommy Edman (now with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and the eighth overall pick, Cal Quantrill. It's the former first rounder that has landed with the Atlanta Braves off waivers.
Quantrill was signed by the Miami Marlins on February 12, so fairly late in the offseason, to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. The season hasn't gone great overall for the former Stanford Cardinal, as he holds a 5.50 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP in 24 starts, spanning 109 2/3 innings.
That said, his season started poorly, with the 30-year-old righty holding an 8.10 after his first six starts of the season. In that stretch he also shut down the Braves over five scoreless frames, giving up just four hits.
The bulk of the season he's actually been pretty solid. From the beginning of May through the end of July, Quantrill held a 3.55 ERA (3.66 FIP) across 71 innings of work in 15 games started. However, that good run of starts ended in August when he allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Houston Astros in his first start.
Funnily enough, he was able to follow that up with another solid start against Atlanta, giving up one earned run in four innings. He followed that up with another seven-run blowup in Boston, however, giving him an 11.25 ERA in three August starts.
At the very least, Atlanta should figure out why he's been so successful against them this season while having his troubles against some of the other clubs in the league. Maybe he knows something that they need to address internally.
Landing with Atlanta should also be beneficial for Quantrill, as the Braves have a knack for helping pitchers achieve their ceilings. There haven't been too many trades they've been involved in where they've included a pitcher heading out of their system and that pitcher has turned into a big-time arm.
So the fact that they have targeted Quantrill could be a good sign for his career, if he's able to figure some things out down the stretch of the 2025 campaign. It could also speak to the team's need for arms that can provide innings with so many injuries up and down the roster this season.
Quantrill was originally selected by the San Diego Padres with that eighth overall pick, and made his big-league debut with them in 2019. He was then traded to Cleveland in 2020 in a huge nine-player deal between the two clubs, with Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges being the big names headed to the Guardians, and Mike Clevinger the big piece headed to San Diego.
He pitched well in Cleveland up until his final year with the club, where he held a 5.24 ERA, and he ended up getting designated for assignment, and then traded to the Colorado Rockies. He had a 4.98 ERA with the Rox, pitching slightly better at Coors Field than on the road, before he was non-tendered last winter.
One thing to keep an eye on in these last few outings with Atlanta will be his home run rate. While he hasn't given up an absurd number of long balls, he has allowed 17 of them this season, good for an 11.6% home run to fly ball rate. The ballpark in Miami is also more of a pitcher friendly place.
According to Statcast, he would have given up 16 home runs if all of the batted balls he'd given up were in Miami, while he'd have allowed 21 in Atlanta by the same measure. It's a subtle difference, but certainly something to keep an eye on.
From September 1-3, the Braves will be facing the Chicago Cubs on the road, with Quantrill potentially being lined up to face his former teammate on the 2016 Stanford baseball team, Nico Hoerner. Unfortunately, Quantrill missed that season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but he was still on The Farm.