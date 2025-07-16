How Did Stanford Baseball Alums do in the MLB All-Star Game?
The MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta ended on an electric note. Tied 6-6 after nine innings, a mini home run derby-- dubbed a swing-off--took place to determine the winner, with the National League taking home the victory. A star studded night was exactly as advertised, with two former Stanford Cardinal stars, Kris Bubic and Kyle Stowers, in on the festivities.
But both of the former Cardinal were used only sparingly during the game. Bubic, one of four Kansas City Royals players to make the All-Star team, made his appearance in the sixth inning. However, it did not go as planned.
Upon coming in, Bubic had to face Mets slugger, Pete Alonso, who took him deep on one of his first pitches of the inning to put the National League up even more, extending their lead to 6-0. Bubic also gave up a pair of hits and a walk before being taken out of the game. Playing in his first All-Star game, Bubic struggled to find a rhythm, but got the opportunity to face the best of the best.
Stowers, on the other hand, got much more action despite coming into the game as a defensive substitution in the top of the sixth. Despite going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, Stowers was able to contribute to the NL's victory in the swing off, hitting one home run out of his three swings, setting up Kyle Schwarber's jaw-dropping performance.
Schwarber proceeded to hit three home runs on each of his three swing opportunities, sealing the win for the NL and earning him All-Star Game MVP honors in the process.
Both Bubic and Stowers have been instrumental in their team's success this season, with the Miami Marlins currently defying expectations and staying afloat in the NL East while the Royals sit only 4.5 games back from an AL Wild Card spot. While neither team has a winning record, both franchises are close enough to .500 to where they can turn things around and still make a run down the stretch.
Struggling early in his career, Bubic was slated to take on a bigger role with the team in 2023 before suffering an elbow injury that forced him to get Tommy John surgery kept him out until July of 2024. Since returning, he has been dominant, finishing the 2024 season with a 2.67 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. Through 18 starts this season, Bubic has a 2.48 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP-- becoming an ace-like arm in Kansas City.
Stowers' season, on the other hand, has been a little unexpected. Traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Marlins at the trade deadline last season to provide depth for the rebuilding franchise, Stowers has since proven that he has what it takes to be a cornerstone piece for the Marlins, hitting .293 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI going into the break.
Only 27 years old, Stowers has a long career ahead of him and could be the type of player that the Marlins build around.
Now that the All-Star game is over, the second half of the regular season will begin on Friday, with playoff pushes intensifying. The Trade Deadline is also looming at the end of this month, which will reset the landscape for the league ahead of the postseason.