Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for 2025 MLB All-Star Game (Target Aaron Judge)
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, and there are a ton of ways to bet on the action with some of the game’s best players taking the field.
All season long at SI Betting, we’ve shared our favorite home run props, and the All-Star Game is no different! Who wouldn’t love to see a few long balls with the best hitters in baseball getting a couple of at-bats in?
These home run picks are going to be tough to predict – especially since the pitching will be at a super high level on Tuesday – but let’s have some fun and sprinkle a few bets for players to leave the yard in Atlanta.
The players with the best odds to go deep are Aaron Judge (+600), Shohei Ohtani (+600), and Cal Raleigh (+650), who won the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Here’s a breakdown of a few players to consider to go deep on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for All-Star Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+1300)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Pete Crow Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+1100)
Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+1300)
Caminero enters Tuesday’s All-Star Game with 23 home runs in the 2025 season, and he fared well in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
A player with reverse splits, Caminero has hit right-handed pitching better than left-handed pitching this season, smacking 18 of his home runs against righties while posting a .261 batting average and an .827 OPS.
While I’m not sure exactly who Caminero will face when his at-bat rolls around, I do think there is some value in betting on him at +1300 when he’s one of the best power hitters in baseball this season.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+600)
It wouldn’t be an All-Star Game bet without taking Aaron Judge to leave the yard.
Judge has homered 35 times in the 2025 season (24 against righties, 11 against lefties), and I think there’s a chance he gets two at-bats in this game since he’s hitting near the top of the AL order. It’s possible he’ll get pulled early, but I like Judge’s chances of getting two at-bats more than a player batting in the bottom half of the order.
Judge has not fared well against Paul Skenes in his career (he struck out in his lone regular-season appearance), but the New York Yankees slugger is hitting an insane .360 against right-handed pitching this season.
Bettors could do a lot worse than taking Judge at +600 when he’s usually around +180 to +200 to leave the yard in a regular-season game.
Pete Crow Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+1100)
Pete Crow-Armstrong is making his first All-Star appearance for the Chicago Cubs, and the star outfielder has homered 25 times in the 2025 season entering tonight’s action.
Like Caminero, I think there is some value in PCA at such a bloated number since he’s been one of the best power hitters in baseball this season.
The key will be getting PCA to face a right-handed pitcher, as he’s hit .301 against righties this season with 19 of his 25 home runs. Luckily, PCA is slated to be in the No. 9 spot in the NL batting order, meaning he should avoid American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal (a lefty) in his first at-bat.
These picks are all dart throws if these players get just one at bat, so why not take a chance on a player at +1100 odds?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.