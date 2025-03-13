Indiana Fever Star Helps Rose BC Clinch a Spot in the Unrivaled Playoffs
Rose BC is going to the playoffs. With a 74-46 win over Vinyl, former Stanford stat Lexie Hull and Rose BC are officially one of the four teams that will be in the first edition of the Unrivaled playoffs. And to get there, Hull played a big role in the team's most recent win.
One of only two bench players that Rose used, along with Azurá Stevens, Hull scored five points, had four rebounds, an assist and a steal. She also shot 2-of-6 from the field and went 1-for-4 from three.
With less than a minute to go in the first quarter and Rose leading 16-10, Hull drained big three with 53 seconds left to put Rose up 19-10, making things even harder for Vinyl. While she missed her second shot attempt of the quarter, Hull grabbed her first rebound just as the quarter was ending.
In the second quarter, Hull made a field goal with around five minutes left in the half to increase Rose's lead to 27-14 and give them an even more of a sizable lead. That ended up being the final time that Hull would score in the game but she continued to be effective, grabbing three more second half rebounds and recording her lone assist with 3:10 left in Q3, helping Rose increase their lead to 52-32.
For the rest of the game, Rose was able to play more freely with the big lead, with Hull not needing to do as much. The rest of the contest saw the starters play a majority of the minutes in order to close things out and seal the deal. Earning the win, Rose finished the 14-game regular season at 8-6 and placed second in the standings, behind only the 13-1 Lunar Owls.
Rose BC is responsible for the Owls' only loss this season, and with each club on one side of the bracket, they could end up meeting in the championship round.
Next up for Rose is the playoff run, which is set to begin on March 17 with the semifinals. Taking on Laces BC on the 17th, the winner will punch their ticket to the championship game on Monday, March 18 and take on the winner of the Vinyl and Lunar Owls game.
Tip-off for Rose's semifinal game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on TNT. All playoff games will take place at the Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida.