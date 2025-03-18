Indiana Fever Star Wins Inaugural Unrivaled Championship
Alone at the top. For former Stanford Cardinal star, Lexie Hull, St. Patrick's Day on Monday was more than just celebrating the holiday, it was about celebrating being the first-ever Unrivaled champions, as Hull and her team, Rose Basketball Club, took down Vinyl to win the first ever Unrivaled league title.
Finishing the season at 8-6, Rose was able to earn the second seed for the playoffs, already putting them in a good position to at least get to the championship. After taking down the No. 3 seed Laces BC by a score of 63-57, Rose made the championship and faced Vinyl, beating them 62-54.
In the first game of the season for both Rose and Vinyl, and only the second game in Unrivaled's history, it was Vinyl BC that took home the win, 79-73. On Monday night, Rose ended up winning the final game of the season for each team, wrapping up the league's first season.
However, despite playing four minutes, Hull did not score a single point and did not take a shot during the entire championship game.
Hull did however, record an assist, doing so early in the second quarter when a pass to Brittney Sykes broke the 19-19 tie and put Rose up 21-19. She also had a turnover in the game, but it ultimately proved to not be costly.
The title contest was a back-and-forth game all night long, with Rose leading 51-49 at the end of three. But by the time the fourth quarter kicked off and the target score was set to 62, Rose took over and outscored Vinyl 11-5, taking home the win and being crowned the first-ever champions of the newly formed basketball league.
Hull played a limited role for Rose for most of the season, but her time with the team could see her make a massive leap in the WNBA this upcoming season. The Fever, who despite finishing .500, still made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
They will be looking to take another step forward this season and establish themselves as one of the league's best teams.
Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the face of the team, but that does not mean Hull is any less important as a big step forward from her could mean that her and Clark form a duo that take the league by storm.
With the Unrivaled season officially over, Hull will shift focus to preparing for the upcoming WNBA season which is set to begin on May 15.
However, before the Fever open their season at home against the Chicago Sky on May 17th, they will play a three-game exhibition schedule starting on May 3. On the preseason schedule for Indiana is a game against the Washington Mystics, a game against the Brazilian Women's National Team and concluding with a road game against the Atlanta Dream.